Selena Gomez talks about people who call her a bad singer

Selena Gomez has been in business since she was a little girl at Barney and Friends. She is very aware of what the public thinks of her, including her vocal abilities.

Gomez recently released an album called Rare that had good results on the music charts. She visited the Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her album and realize how some people perceive it.

Although she is not known for singing long and high notes like some of her classmates, the Disney Channel student makes music that makes fans feel something. Whether it's related to her love and heartbreak stories or the melodies that cause listeners to sing or dance, Selena has solidified her place in pop.

While talking to the American Idol winner, Selena admitted: "I've been constantly trying to make my music better and better because I know that people might not think I'm the best singer, but I just get to work." I really love to write and create and create melodies and grow. I felt that this was my chance to say all the things I wanted to say that way, that it was talking about relationships and talking about difficult times or being vulnerable or being stuck in your head, because I can do so much. I wanted him to feel good. I wanted him to feel as if every word mattered and that you could feel it physically. I'm still in the studio now because I feel it inspired me and I want to move on. "

Clarkson assured him that being a musician is not always about the technicality of his voice, but more about his heart.

‘The best singer in the world, (I'm) talking to everyone in the world right now, isn't the loudest, he's not the‘ Oh, my God, you just sang like Whitney Houston. The best singers in the world move you. That comes from all the different sounds and styles. From singer to singer, what you do is beautiful. I love your album and I love great songs but I love singing your music. It means something and moves people, so never deny your gift, because it is powerful. "

Selena Gomez has talent in more ways than one and, hopefully, continues to share her gifts with the world.



