Selena Gomez admits devastation having to kiss Dylan Sprouse while in love with Cole

Appearing in & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39 ;, the successful & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; doubles his first kiss on camera with the twin brother of the star of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; It was & # 39; one of the worst days & # 39; of their life.

Selena Gomez he joked that his first kiss with his fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse It was "one of the worst days of my life".

Successful creator "Rare" and the actor kissed before the camera when they appeared on the Disney Channel show "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" in 2006, and the scene marked Selena's first screen kiss.

However, at that time she was very much in love with Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse, which left her dejected.

"I thought we were going to be together," Selena said, talking about "Riverdale"Star Cole during an appearance on"The Kelly Clarkson show"." I was invited to the show, but I kissed his brother and I couldn't kiss Cole. It was my first kiss. "

When Kelly Clarkson When he asked the star to clarify if it was his first kiss, or just his first kiss on camera, Selena insisted: "On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life."

The singer and actress first revealed her crush on Cole in an Instagram post last September (2019), while touring her old room and showing a scribble that said: "Selena + Cole Sprouse forever."