SEC tournament group: full TV schedule, results, results for the 2020 basketball tournament

Can Kentucky claim its place at the top of the Southeast Conference with a victory in the SEC 2020 Tournament?
For the first time in four years, the Wildcats, who secured the regular season title on February 29 with a victory over Auburn, enter the SEC Tournament not as defending champions, but as challengers to claim the title as the best team in The conference.
Kentucky (25-6, 15-3 in SEC play) is led by Immanuel Quickley's trio (16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game), Tyrese Maxey (14.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.1 apg) and Ashton Hagans ( 11.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 6.4 apg) with the help of Nick Richards (13.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg). The Wildcats will once again be the favorites to win the tournament, but they will receive a lot of competition from the top levels of the conference, including defending champion Auburn.
FAGAN: Sporting News March Madness projections 3.1
Auburn (25-6, 12-6) and LSU (21-10, 12-6) are among the favorites to challenge the Wildcats for the supremacy of the SEC. However, several teams hope to extend their hopes in the NCAA Tournament with strong demonstrations, including Arkansas, South Carolina and the state of Mississippi, among others.
Here is the complete breakdown of the SEC 2020 Tournament, in brackets, TV information and schedules:
SEC 2020 tournament
Kentucky enters as the first general seed in the SEC 2020 Tournament, followed by Auburn and LSU as seeds 2 and 3, respectively. After that, only the 4-seed Mississippi state is projected to do the NCAA Tournament, according to Ryan Fagan's latest projections, March Madness.
Below is the complete planting for the SEC 2020 Tournament:
|Seed
|Equipment
|Registration (SEC)
|No. 1
|Kentucky
|25-6 (15-3)
|No 2
|Brown
|25-6 (12-6)
|Number 3
|LSU
|21-10 (12-6)
|No. 4
|Mississippi State
|20-11 (11-7)
|number 5
|Florida
|19-12 (11-7)
|No 6
|South Carolina
|18-13 (10-8)
|No 7
|Texas A,amp;M
|16-14 (10-8)
|No 8
|Tennessee
|17-14 (9-9)
|No 9
|Alabama
|16-15 (8-10)
|No 10
|Missouri
|15-16 (7-11)
|No 11
|Arkansas
|19-12 (7-11)
|No 12
|Ole Miss
|15-16 (6-12)
|No 13
|Georgia
|15-16 (5-13)
|No 14
|Vanderbilt
|10-21 (3-15)
Was Bridgestone Arena damaged by a tornado?
The SEC issued a statement Tuesday that it does not expect delays in the SEC Tournament after an EF3 tornado landed in Nashville, Tennessee, that same day. The tornado, which killed about 24 people and destroyed many houses, did not affect Bridgestone Arena, home of the 2020 basketball tournament.
How to watch the SEC tournament live
The SEC Tournament can be seen on the SEC Network in the first and second round before sharing coverage with ESPN in the quarterfinals. The coverage will turn directly to ESPN for the semifinal matches and the championship game.
|Round 1, 2
|SEC network
|Quarter finals
|ESPN, SEC Network
|Semifinals
|ESPN
|SEC Championship Game
|ESPN
SEC 2020 tournament calendar
The 2020 SEC Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 11 and will run until Selection Sunday on March 15. Below is the full tournament schedule:
Round 1: Wednesday, March 11
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia
|7 p.m.
|SEC network
|Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
|TBD
|SEC network
Round 2: Thursday, March 12
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama
|1 pm.
|SEC network
|Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. Winner of Game 1
|TBD
|SEC network
|Game 5: No. 7 Texas A,amp;M vs. No. 10 Missouri
|7 p.m.
|SEC network
|Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Winner of Game 2
|TBD
|SEC network
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 7: Winner No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3
|1 pm.
|ESPN
|Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Winner of Game 4
|TBD
|ESPN
|Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 5
|7 p.m.
|SEC network
|Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Winner of Game 6
|TBD
|SEC network
Semifinals: Saturday March 14
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
|1 pm.
|ESPN
|Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
|TBD
|ESPN
SEC Championship Game: Sunday March 15
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12
|1 pm.
|ESPN