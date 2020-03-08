SEC tournament group: full TV schedule, results, results for the 2020 basketball tournament

Can Kentucky claim its place at the top of the Southeast Conference with a victory in the SEC 2020 Tournament?

For the first time in four years, the Wildcats, who secured the regular season title on February 29 with a victory over Auburn, enter the SEC Tournament not as defending champions, but as challengers to claim the title as the best team in The conference.

Kentucky (25-6, 15-3 in SEC play) is led by Immanuel Quickley's trio (16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game), Tyrese Maxey (14.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.1 apg) and Ashton Hagans ( 11.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 6.4 apg) with the help of Nick Richards (13.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg). The Wildcats will once again be the favorites to win the tournament, but they will receive a lot of competition from the top levels of the conference, including defending champion Auburn.

Auburn (25-6, 12-6) and LSU (21-10, 12-6) are among the favorites to challenge the Wildcats for the supremacy of the SEC. However, several teams hope to extend their hopes in the NCAA Tournament with strong demonstrations, including Arkansas, South Carolina and the state of Mississippi, among others.

Here is the complete breakdown of the SEC 2020 Tournament, in brackets, TV information and schedules:

SEC 2020 tournament

Kentucky enters as the first general seed in the SEC 2020 Tournament, followed by Auburn and LSU as seeds 2 and 3, respectively. After that, only the 4-seed Mississippi state is projected to do the NCAA Tournament, according to Ryan Fagan's latest projections, March Madness.

Below is the complete planting for the SEC 2020 Tournament:

Seed Equipment Registration (SEC) No. 1 Kentucky 25-6 (15-3) No 2 Brown 25-6 (12-6) Number 3 LSU 21-10 (12-6) No. 4 Mississippi State 20-11 (11-7) number 5 Florida 19-12 (11-7) No 6 South Carolina 18-13 (10-8) No 7 Texas A,amp;M 16-14 (10-8) No 8 Tennessee 17-14 (9-9) No 9 Alabama 16-15 (8-10) No 10 Missouri 15-16 (7-11) No 11 Arkansas 19-12 (7-11) No 12 Ole Miss 15-16 (6-12) No 13 Georgia 15-16 (5-13) No 14 Vanderbilt 10-21 (3-15)

Was Bridgestone Arena damaged by a tornado?

The SEC issued a statement Tuesday that it does not expect delays in the SEC Tournament after an EF3 tornado landed in Nashville, Tennessee, that same day. The tornado, which killed about 24 people and destroyed many houses, did not affect Bridgestone Arena, home of the 2020 basketball tournament.

How to watch the SEC tournament live

The SEC Tournament can be seen on the SEC Network in the first and second round before sharing coverage with ESPN in the quarterfinals. The coverage will turn directly to ESPN for the semifinal matches and the championship game.

Round 1, 2 SEC network Quarter finals ESPN, SEC Network Semifinals ESPN SEC Championship Game ESPN

SEC 2020 tournament calendar

The 2020 SEC Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 11 and will run until Selection Sunday on March 15. Below is the full tournament schedule:

Round 1: Wednesday, March 11

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia 7 p.m. SEC network Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt TBD SEC network

Round 2: Thursday, March 12

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama 1 pm. SEC network Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. Winner of Game 1 TBD SEC network Game 5: No. 7 Texas A,amp;M vs. No. 10 Missouri 7 p.m. SEC network Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD SEC network

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 7: Winner No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 1 pm. ESPN Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Winner of Game 4 TBD ESPN Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 5 7 p.m. SEC network Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Winner of Game 6 TBD SEC network

Semifinals: Saturday March 14

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 1 pm. ESPN Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 TBD ESPN

SEC Championship Game: Sunday March 15