Sean Marks: Brooklyn Nets players are not asked about Kenny Atkinson's dismissal | NBA News

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks insisted that the head coach Kenny Atkinson's game had nothing to do with the players.

Superstars Kyrie Irving and, to a lesser extent, Kevin Durant notoriously like things in their own way and it has been speculated that they caused Atkinson's elimination.

Both players are out with long-term injuries, but frustration has accumulated in recent weeks at the camp for the team's record of 28-34.

Image:

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving share a joke at the Brooklyn Bank



However, Marks categorically denied that the players, including the star duo, were involved in the decision.

"What happens in the locker room, I would like to think that it stays there," he said. "I would love to get details and details about all the different types of things, but at the end of the day, this is a commitment that both Kenny and I, and the property, came up with.

"I think I said before it was time. Kenny grimaced and did everything he could, but there was time for another voice in that locker room and now it's our job to find her."

"We use players in many different ways, whether Kenny is thinking about sets and schemes, etc. (but) in this matter he didn't involve the players."

"This was an issue that was between Kenny and me and we acquired the property when we needed it and we came up with this decision. This was purely friendly and mutually agreed between those parties."

When asked how Irving and Durant's opinions influenced the decision, Marks commented: "In the same way, the 17 players took into account."

Image:

Kenny Atkinson was in charge of the Nets for four years.



Marks, new head coach Jacque Vaughn and the players addressed the change at the HSS Training Center following the announcement that Atkinson had left the team.

Atkinson was Marks' first head coach after arriving in Brooklyn as general manager in February 2016. The franchise was in the middle of a 21-win season and would win only 20 games in the first full season of Atkinson when the organization began a aggressive youth reconstruction oriented. They won 28 games the following season, and then, in 2018-19, they returned the franchise to the playoffs with a 42-40 record.

















1:02



Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs clash with the Brooklyn Nets in NBA Week 20: Atkinson's last game



Atkinson completes his tenure in the Nets with a record of 118-190 and 20 games remaining in his fourth season.

"I will say this, where the team has come from over the past three and a half years, four years, we must be very grateful for what Kenny has done," Marks said. "Managing a culture, developing players, being instrumental in that and it has taken us to where we are today.

"I think the discussions he and I had were the best for the Nets, for a variety of different reasons, in which I don't think either participates. It's time for another voice in the locker room and it's time for both of us we separate. "

The 2019-20 season brought changes and challenges to Brooklyn. The Nets acquired three players with All-NBA resumes during the summer at Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. Garrett Temple, Taurean Prince and Wilson Chandler were also part of the makeover of the list.

Durant was expected to miss the season with the Achilles injury suffered in the NBA Finals last season, but it has been a roller coaster season in many ways. The preseason trip to China was overshadowed by a controversy throughout the league. Irving ended up playing only 20 games due to an impact on his shoulder, and underwent surgery last week. Caris LeVert missed 24 games after thumb surgery, leaving aside almost at the same time that Irving left the lineup for the first time in mid-November. Kobe Bryant's death hit several Nets hard, particularly Irving, who had recently returned to action, and Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Nets won 12 of their first 18 games without Irving, with LeVert also sidelined, and were 16-13 on December 21. But they lost seven in a row after that. Brooklyn recovered to win seven of 10 games before the All-Star break, but lost six of its first eight after leaving the break.

Image:

Sean Marks says that he and Kenny Atkinson were in constant dialogue about the future of the team.



Despite everything, Marks said, he and Atkinson had regular conversations about the state of the team that was based on a decision made Friday night after a 139-120 victory over San Antonio.

"It's the culmination of events," said Marks. "It's a culmination of me asking Kenny and Kenny asking me. It may be a surprise, but it's having candid conversations between them. I think Kenny looks at the world as if he was brutally honest not only with the people around him but with himself."

"I give him a lot of credit for that when he sits there and says:" It's time. Whether my voice is lost or not involved as they should, that's where we are in this conversation. "But there wasn't a specific event

Live NBA: Brooklyn @ L.A Clippers



Saturday, March 14 at 2:30 a.m.



"You know, I would have loved Kenny to be here in the long term. I think we all have ideas that this will last forever and we will continue to build this together."

"We had a great career. Four years. We enjoyed each other. I think we grew immensely. He grew up as a coach, I hope he grew up like GM and others. We made many mistakes. We made many mistakes. He had a lot of fun along the way and These are the circumstances.

"The position we are in now is, & # 39; what helps us move to the next level? & # 39; And I think what we discussed and what we deliberated was that it was a time when the team he needs another voice. And that's where we are. "

















2:02



Watch Caris LeVert leave for 51 points, the highest of his career, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 129-120 OT victory over the Boston Celtics



"I think everyone was quite frustrated in recent weeks," said Caris LeVert. "We lost a couple of games that we felt we should have won. It was not just for him, we are the players on the court, I would say we were more frustrated than him. Everyone was frustrated, we were losing games like that, it is not a good situation." .

The team was informed of the change on Saturday morning, before the news was published, at a locker room meeting that included Marks, Vaughn and the players.

"You are definitely surprised, surprised," said Joe Harris. "I think that for the boys who have been here for the last few years with him, you are upset. You learned a lot. But also, it is one of those things in which you are grateful for the time, the opportunity we had with him.

"We all loved playing for Kenny, we grew a lot as players and as people. A valuable experience. But it's one of those things where, the NBA, at the end of the day, is a business. And things like this happen with teammates , coaches, and it's hard. It's hard to see, but it's the nature of the NBA itself. "

Harris and Dinwiddie came to define Atkinson's tenure in many ways. The coach was reputed to develop players, and Harris and Dinwiddie were young players looking for a second chance when Marks acquired them in 2016.

Dinwiddie currently leads Brooklyn with 20.5 points and 6.5 assists per game, while Harris led the NBA in the 47.4 percent pitch from the 3-point range last season.

















0:15



Spencer Dinwiddie hits a step back two with just three seconds left to seal the Brooklyn Nets victory over the Indiana Pacers



"Kenny is my boy," Dinwiddie said. "It was great and, as I said in a text message, I told him that I needed to be in a situation and an environment where I could make mistakes and that was fundamental to my development and gave me that opportunity."

"Believing that you are a great player is one thing, but being able to go out and not look over your shoulder and think that you are going to leave if you miss a shot or turn it over is essential in the development of anyone, any NBA Player That was huge for me and I will always appreciate it. "

Image:

Jacque Vaughn will take over the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season.



Vaughn has been with Brooklyn as Atkinson's chief assistant since the beginning of his term. He was previously the head coach of the Orlando Magic of 2012-15, released in the middle of his third season with a 58-158 record. He previously had a 12-year career playing with five franchises, including two seasons with the Nets starting in 2004.

Vaughn is not on the list with a provisional label, but Marks did not speculate on his future beyond the rest of this season.

"I think we're going to let the season unfold as it does," said Marks. "Jacque is the coach right now, so let's let these 20 games develop and let the momentum grow, and then we'll go to the playoffs and go from there."

"I've challenged the boys to make the most of these 20 games and, hopefully, it's more than that," Vaughn said. "What will happen will happen. I will give you everything I have. I will definitely do that."

