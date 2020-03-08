Saudi repression expands amid reports of new royal arrests | Saudi Arabia News

A compilation of royals and assistants has been expanded in Saudi Arabia, according to several reports, in what is believed to be the last offensive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the de facto ruler of the kingdom, against possible Challenges to your power.

On Saturday, one day after it was reported that two main members of the royal family they were arrested for an alleged coup plot, US media said Prince Nayef bin Ahmed, former army intelligence chief, was also among the detainees.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the sweep was extended to include dozens of Interior Ministry officials, senior army officers and other suspects in supporting an attempted coup.

There was a day after the Journal cited sources familiar with the matter saying that masked guards with the royal court arrested Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, a younger brother of King Salman, on Friday, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew and an ancient crown. The prince. The guards He also arrested a brother of Mohammed bin Nayef.

There have been no official comments from Saudi authorities about the arrests.

"There are some types of rumors and insinuations that there are riots within the family in the form of criticism, but that does not justify being arrested as criminals, with masked security forces reaching their rooms and removing them from their private residences." Khalil Jahshan, executive director of the Arab Center in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera.

The arrests generated speculation about the health of King Salman 84 years and if the succession of MBS to the throne was imminent, but on Sunday the official Saudi press agency released images of King Salman presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Saudi ambassadors in Ukraine and Uruguay.

Consolidating the reign

Son of King Salman, MBS has moved to consolidate power since replacing his cousin, Mohammed bin Nayef, as heir to the throne in 2017.

Later that year, dozens of members of the royal family and billionaire businessmen were arrested and detained in a luxury hotel in the capital, Riyadh, in what the Saudi government described as part of an anti-corruption campaign.

Separately, human rights groups have denounced the detention of hundreds of activists, including women's rights activists, amid growing cRhythmicism about the kingdom's human rights record, including the murder of a journalist in 2018 Jamal Khashoggi by a team of Saudi agents and the devastating war in Yemen.

"He is not worried that people try to make a coup d'etat," said Rami Khouri, a professor of journalism at the American University of Beirut, about MBS.

"He does not want independent voices that disagree with him," Khouri added, noting reports that Prince Ahmed was one of three people in the Loyalty Council, composed of members of the ruling family of Al Saud. , who opposed MBS to become crown prince in 2017.

At the end of 2018, a video of Prince Ahmed appeared in front of the protesters in front of his London residence and in which he seemed to criticize King Salman and MBS for the war in Yemen, described by the United Nations as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world .

"Don't blame the whole family … Those responsible are the king and his crown prince," he said at the time. "In Yemen and elsewhere, our hope is that the war will end today before tomorrow. "

Although Prince Ahmed quickly retracted his comments, insisting that his words were taken out of context, messages of support and loyalty promises began to arrive.

The 78-year-old man also issued a statement to deny speculation that he was interested in the role of the monarch. and has maintained a low profile since returning to Riyadh in October 2018 after two and a half months abroad.

& # 39; Not in a vacuum & # 39;

Both Prince Ahmed and Mohammed bin Nayef were seen as possible rivals for the throne when King Salman dies, with reports suggesting that they now face long-term imprisonment or even death.

Simon Mabon, senior professor of international studies at Lancaster University, said that although the reasons behind the arrests were unclear, they did not occur "in a vacuum."

"There have been a variety of other things within the kingdom, predominantly the long-standing efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to take power and ensure he has no form of internal or external descent," he told Al Jazeera. .

"What we saw with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and this last round of purges against his government and against the legacy he is trying to create for himself for the next 50 years or so while he becomes king."

Khouri said the idea of ​​a coup d'etat was unlikely in light of the "immense, direct and brutal control,quot; that MBS has over all security agencies in the kingdom.

"It is a sign of the nervousness of the crown prince and the people around him who govern Saudi Arabia because they probably expect the king to abdicate or die soon," he added.

"They expect there to be some kind of challenge for succession."