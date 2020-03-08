Saudi Arabia blocks Qatif as the coronavirus increases in the Gulf | Saudi Arabia News

Saudi Arabia has imposed a temporary blockade in its eastern area of ​​Qatif, home to a large Shiite-Muslim population, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after registering four more cases that raised the total to 11.

The measure runs the risk of causing resentment in Qatif, which has been a critical point between the Sunni-dominated Saudi government and the Shiite minority in the country that complains of discrimination and marginalization, accusations the government denies.

Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia said on Sunday All individuals diagnosed with the disease are from Qatif. Saudi authorities have previously said that those infected have been in Iran or have interacted with people who visited the Islamic Republic, home to important Shia sacred places.

Restrictions in Qatif could also increase tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran after Riyadh denounced Tehran on Thursday for allowing Saudi citizens to enter amid the coronavirus outbreak. Saudi Arabia has banned traveling to Iran and said legal measures will be taken against any Saudi citizen traveling there.

Iran has become an epicenter of the disease in the Middle East. On Sunday, 194 deaths from the virus were reported, which compares it to Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths outside of China.

Vital facilities

The Saudi Interior Ministry said it temporarily suspended the movement inside and outside the Qatif oil producing region, while ensuring that returning residents could reach their homes and that commercial supplies to the province continued.

"Work in all public and private institutions is stopped as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease, with the exception of vital facilities that provide safety services and the necessary provisions," said a ministry statement.

The shutdown is not expected to have any effect on the kingdom's oil production, two industry sources told the Reuters news agency.

Cement blocks were placed on the main road to Qatif, said a resident, who declined to be named due to sensitivities.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said earlier that the newly diagnosed people, three of whom are women, interacted with another previously reported case that returned from Iran through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but did not reveal their visit to the authorities.

On Saturday, the Saudi government restricted land crossings with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain to commercial trucks only and said passenger arrivals will be limited to three Saudi airports.

More cancellations

Several other Gulf states recorded new infections on Sunday.

Kuwait reported two more cases, raising the total to 64. Its central bank announced a fund of 10 million dinars ($ 32.79 million) to support state efforts to combat the virus.

Qatar recorded three more infections, bringing the total number of victims to 15.

Bahrain said its Formula One Grand Prix will continue this month without spectators, a blow to its tourism sector.

The announcement of the crown prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad, was carried out by the state news agency of Bahrain. He said the decision was "to preserve the safety of citizens, residents and racing fans." The race is scheduled for March 22.

In Oman, all events at the Royal Opera House in the capital Muscat, scheduled for March and April, have been canceled along with site visits, state news agency ONA reported.

Stock markets in the Middle East fell sharply on Sunday in the midst of falling demand for crude oil and OPEC's inability to agree to a production cut. The wider region now has more than 6,900 confirmed cases of the virus, most in the beaten Iran.

Infected Cruise

The Egyptian crew and foreign passengers on a Nile cruise with 45 suspected cases of coronaviruses landed Sunday in the southern city of Luxor.

The health ministry said the 45 would be quarantined even though 11 were negative in the follow-up tests.

A Sara landed in Luxor days after authorities were alerted that a foreign tourist who previously disembarked had contracted the virus and infected others on board. On Saturday, Health Minister Hala Zayed said that 33 people on the ship had tested positive without showing any symptoms.

The ship was carrying 171 people, 101 foreigners and 70 Egyptian crew members, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Saturday.

He did not specify the nationalities of foreigners, but said that their respective embassies had been contacted.

It was not immediately clear where the other 126 passengers and crew went after disembarking.

On Sunday, Zayed and other officials traveled to Luxor to follow up on quarantine procedures at the city's airport as part of Egypt's response to the virus, a government statement said.

The city of Luxor, home to some of the most spectacular monuments in Egypt, is among the main tourist attractions in the country.

In addition to the cruise cases, Egypt detected three cases of the virus, the first of which was announced on February 14. The Ministry of Health said last week that the first patient, a Chinese citizen, had been discharged after Recovery.

The other two cases, a Canadian who worked in an oil company and an Egyptian who returned from Serbia through France, were still under treatment, according to the ministry.