Sarah Michelle Gellar shares shirtless photo of Freddie Prinze Jr.

Can you say a couple of goals?

Sarah Michelle Gellar Y Freddie Prinze Jr. They continue to show why they are the favorite celebrity couple in the United States. On Sunday Buffy the Vampire Hunt alum celebrated her husband's 44th birthday with a sweet and special birthday tribute.

%MINIFYHTML440a261385fa35bbd1d35b987996165a11% %MINIFYHTML440a261385fa35bbd1d35b987996165a12%

He also shared a glorious photo of his protagonist, which was of him posing shirtless for his high school portraits.

"A long time ago, on this same day, this handsome man was born," Sarah began her legend on Instagram. "I am extremely happy about that (although I doubt that I am happy that I still have this high school picture) happy birthday."

Entering, Selma Blair He replied: "Happy birthday to the boy of my 20-day dreams!"

That was not the only birthday tribute that Sarah gave to her 18-year-old husband. He also uploaded a black and white selfie of her and Freddie on Instagram Stories, which he posted again on his own social media account.