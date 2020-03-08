San Francisco prohibits non-essential public meetings at city facilities for 2 weeks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The City and County of San Francisco has banned "non-essential group events,quot; at the city's facilities for the next two weeks due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, according to an order signed on Saturday by The main county health officer.

The "city-owned facilities,quot; covered by this order include the City Council; the Moscone Center, the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the New Conservatory Theater; the War Memorial and the Performing Arts Center; Palace of Fine Arts Theater; the San Francisco Public Library (100 Larkin St.) and docks 27 and 35.

%MINIFYHTML24f3d2bdf59f2fa41a32799868bea9fa11% %MINIFYHTML24f3d2bdf59f2fa41a32799868bea9fa12%

"This order is issued on the basis of scientific evidence and best practices currently known and available to protect vulnerable members of the public from the avoidable risk of serious illness or death resulting from exposure to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19 ) ", according to the order signed by Tomás Aragón, health officer of the City and County of San Francisco. "The age, status and health of a significant part of the population of the city and San Francisco County puts them at risk of serious health complications, including death, by COVID-19," coronavirus.

Under this order, the first day that public events in places owned by the city can resume is March 20.

"Non-essential group event,quot; is defined as "any congregation of 50 or more people for any social, cultural, entertainment or other special event or other non-essential purpose where people are not separated by a physical space of at least four feet (which is a little longer than the average of one arm). "

Such city-owned facilities may remain open for business for the duration of the order, according to the order.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.