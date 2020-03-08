Ross Co 0 – 1 Rangers

The rangers left him late to return to the winning path after Ryan Kent's 77-minute attack secured a 1-0 victory in Ross County.

Steven Gerrard's team entered the game under pressure after a difficult week that saw them suffer a defeat in the league against Hamilton and a defeat in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup against Hearts, but the devious winner of Kent gave the Rangers a big boost before another crucial week that sees them will face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday and Old Firm rivals Celtic, who is live on Sky sports next Sunday.

The victory sees the Rangers, who have a game in Celtic's hand, narrow the gap at the top to 13 points, while Ross County remains ninth, six points above the bottom Hearts.

How the Rangers eased the pressure on Gerrard …

Glen Kamara was shot away when the Rangers started with the front foot, but quickly lost momentum and County forced several pieces of attack without doing any of them.

Ross Laidlaw made a double stop from Kent and Alfredo Morelos in the 16th minute, but the only time he was called to action before the break was to make a comfortable save from a long-range attack by Steven Davis.

The rangers lacked urgency with Joe Aribo and Kent struggling to get the ball. When Davis let Kent enter the right back, the former Liverpool player beat the ball and allowed Laidlaw to meet.

Rangers team news The rangers missed James Tavernier, Ryan Jack and Jermain Defoe due to an injury with Matt Polster entering the right back and Kent replacing Kamberi in the initial lineup.

Kent continued on the same line after the interval: he hit the first defender with a center, gifted the ball and was caught offside in a promising break.

County felt there was more to the game for them and Billy McKay was thwarted by Allan McGregor's foot after Don Cowie dispossessed Aribo at the edge of the Rangers' box.

More opportunities followed at home. Ross Stewart, who made his first start of 2020 after an injury, took a good opportunity after a break from Josh Mullin, who soon passed through the heart of the Gers team and fired a shot that McGregor pushed.

Gerrard made his first change in the 63rd minute, bringing Florian Kamberi for Ianis Hagi, who looked like the liveliest player in Gers' midfield and had forced a decent save in the second half with a 20-yard effort.

Kamberi injected some candor into the Rangers game and had a wide deflected shot before the visitors threatened from the resulting corner, Iain Vigurs pulled the ball from Morelos on the line after Aribo headed towards the far post.

More good defense prevented George Edmondson's boss from testing Laidlaw, but the pressure was worth it. Kamberi extended the ball to Kent on the right wing and he cut in and fired a 20-yard shot that bounced off the far corner of Richard Foster to secure the victory.

Kent's effort rescued a victory for the Rangers in Ross County



Gerrard admitted that his team received "confidence,quot; after his mid-week defeat by Accies and that the win is a welcome stimulus before a difficult week.

Whats Next?

The Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in the first leg of the last 16 games of the Europa League (starting at 8 p.m.) before meeting Celtic in Ibrox, live Sky Sports Football next Sunday (start 12pm).

The next thing for Ross County is a house collision with Hamilton on Saturday; Start 3pm.