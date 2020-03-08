Rory McIlroy demands expensive & # 39; doubles & # 39; at Arnold Palmer Invitational | Golf news

"I hope that if I keep putting myself in those positions, it's only a matter of time."





Rory McIlroy lamented his two & # 39; big numbers & # 39; in the final round at Bay Hill

%MINIFYHTML9fa8b6e8eb51bc5c3e85cf1431d8439811% %MINIFYHTML9fa8b6e8eb51bc5c3e85cf1431d8439812%

Rory McIlroy admitted that two "loose shots,quot; had cost him, as he could only finish in a tie for fifth place in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

World number 1 scored a 76 out of four in the final round in the Bay Hill test design, which left it four behind winner Tyrrell Hatton.

McIlroy was tied for the lead with Hatton in five below when he made birdie in the fourth, but a double bogey seven in the sixth, where he hit his third shot through the green and on the rocks, and a double bogey six in the ninth, where he drove out of bounds on the left, he destroyed his chances of victory.

"(It was a) hard weekend," he said. "I think that for me today two bad shots and two loose ones cost me.

"The third shot in six and then the knockout in nine. I made two doubles there. Obviously, I played the rest of the holes in pairs and if I hadn't, I would have had a good chance."

McIlroy finished four shots behind Tyrrell Hatton

"But yes, it was difficult. Look, yesterday I stopped here saying that the key tomorrow was to keep the big numbers out of your card and I did two of those today and that's what it cost me."

The Northern Irishman has now published five consecutive results in the top five without winning, but believes that another victory is just around the corner as he heads to the Players Championship to defend his title.

"There are many similarities between the beginning of this year and the beginning of last year." "Many possibilities of not converting, but knowing that the game is more or less there."

McIlroy now hopes to defend his title at TPC Sawgrass

"So keep knocking on the door and go to Ponte Vedra tomorrow and work on some things and talk again."

"I am doing what I hope to do every week, which gives me a chance. I give myself a chance most of the weeks and most of the time it won't happen. That's golf."

How the players were won Live

"I think my winning percentage on the Tour is 10 percent and I think it's quite high for anyone other than Tiger Woods. Therefore, it's one of those things."

"I have had opportunities and I wish I had become one of them in recent weeks, but I am still in good shape. I am playing good golf. And I hope that if I keep putting myself in those positions, it is only a matter of time."