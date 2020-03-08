Riverside Health officials announce first case of locally acquired coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

MIRAGE RANCH (CBSLA) – On Saturday the Riverside University Health System Public Health Saturday announced its first case of locally acquired coronavirus.

The person, who was not identified due to confidentiality rules, tested positive for coronavirus and was said to be receiving treatment at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.

"Eisenhower Health is currently treating a patient who is considered a presumptive positive for the coronavirus after the Riverside County public health tests," said Lee Rice, the hospital's public information officer. “The patient is isolated and Eisenhower staff has taken adequate precautions in the treatment of this patient. No more information about the patient will be provided at this time. "

Public Health was tracking people who might have been exposed and an investigation was being conducted to determine how the person contracted the disease.

This is the second confirmed case of a Riverside County resident. The first was a former passenger on a county cruise recently diagnosed with coronavirus and was said to be recovering at a medical center in Northern California.

"We always knew it was a possibility," said Kaiser Permanente about the first locally acquired case. "We have been planning for weeks and are prepared to take the necessary steps to protect the health of our local community."

Earlier this week, county officials activated a medical health department operations center to better coordinate public messages and planning among community partners while officials prepared for the spread of the disease.

"We are trained and prepared to respond to these situations," Kim Saruwatari, director of public health. “We have contacted hospitals and health care providers in Riverside County and provided them with the information and resources they need. Protecting the health of Riverside County remains our top priority. "