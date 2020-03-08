Riverside health officials, addressing the locally acquired COVID-19 case, declare public health emergency – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside County health officials have declared a public health emergency amid news of the first locally acquired case of COVID-19, more commonly known as the new coronavirus, in the county.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Health Officer, made the announcement Sunday morning, one day after news of the locally acquired case was shared with the public.

The person, who is not being identified due to confidentiality rules, tested positive for COVID-19 and was currently receiving care at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, according to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health. An investigation is under way to determine how the individual contracted COVID-19. Public health officials say they are tracking people who may have been exposed.

%MINIFYHTML66f24c8002b14788b36d3d29a33d6ff211% %MINIFYHTML66f24c8002b14788b36d3d29a33d6ff212%

The case marks the second registered in Riverside County. A former passenger on a Riverside County cruise ship was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and was recovering at a medical center in Northern California over the weekend. That individual has not returned to Riverside County since leaving the cruise.

"We always knew that this was a possibility," Kaiser said of the first locally acquired case. "We have been planning for weeks and are prepared to take the necessary steps to protect the health of our local community."

Lee Rice, an Eisenhower public information officer, said: “Eisenhower Health is currently treating a patient who is considered a presumptive positive for the coronavirus after the Riverside County public health tests. The patient is isolated and Eisenhower staff has taken appropriate precautions in the treatment of this patient. No more information about the patient will be provided at this time.

"We ask the community to remember that Eisenhower medical professionals treat patients with infectious diseases every day and are prepared to care for members of our community. Eisenhower continues to work closely with the County Department of Public Health Riverside, the California Department of Public Health and within the guidelines of the CDC. ”

Earlier this week, Riverside County officials activated a medical health department operations center to better coordinate public messages and planning among community partners as Riverside County officials prepare for spread of the disease

“We are trained and prepared to respond to these situations. We have contacted hospitals and health care providers in Riverside County and provided them with the information and resources they need. Protecting the health of Riverside County remains our top priority, ”said Kim Saruwatari, director of public health.

Updated Riverside County information on COVID-19 is available at www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus. The public is encouraged to call 2-1-1 and 800-CDC-INFO (800-232-4636) with any questions.