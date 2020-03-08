RHOP: Candiace Dillard fails to force Karen Huger to choose a side in the dispute with Moniece Samuels

Real Housewives of Potomac returns this spring. According to the rumors that ran rampant during the recording, this will be the most juicy season of all.

Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels have gone from friends to enemies in a matter of months. Things reached a critical point when Moniece allegedly dragged his co-star during a dinner.

Dillard filed charges that led Samuels to counter the file and the case ended up being withdrawn.

However, the drama not only affected the two enemies, it is said that Dillard told the cast to choose sides.

Ashley Darby was already more fond of Monique than Candiace, where we left him for the last time, which makes it obvious that she has been #teammonique.

Meanwhile, Gizelle Bryant has never been a fan of the mother of three children in the first place and probably influenced her best friend Robyn Dixon to be in #teamcandiace.

It was even rumored that women would not film with Monique in an effort to get her out of the program.

According to All About the Tea, Candiace's plan failed in more ways than one.

The publication reports that Bravo did not like the fact that Candiace took things to court after they tried to mediate the situation. As a result, the team decided to keep Monique.

As for where Karen Huger is, the sources claim that once she refused to be on Candiace's side, the newly married lashed out.

Ren Karen refused to choose a side in this disaster. She thinks it's childish, but Candiace took it in the sense that she is Monique's team and lashed out at Karen. Candiace uses her friends as possessions. Karen has tried everything to force peace, but Candiace exploded and accused Karen of being a bad friend and playing the means to remain friends with Monique. "

