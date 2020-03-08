Reverend Jesse Jackson supports Bernie Sanders!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for his 2020 presidential run, he is returning the favor as Sanders endorsed him back in the 80's.

It has been a monumental week in politics since democratic candidates have abandoned the presidential race, but Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have stood firm after Super Tuesday.

On Sunday, the legendary Reverend Jesse Jackson announced that he supported Bernie Sanders. According to The hill, he said in a statement, people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path. The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best opportunity to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That's why I choose to back it up today. "

Reverend Jesse Jackson also said that Joe Biden's campaign had also not been extended or asked for his support.

Nine of the former Democratic presidential candidates have backed Biden, including Mike Bloomberg and Kamala Harris. Like us previously According to reports, Elizabeth Warren and Bloomberg were the last candidates to leave after the results of Super Tuesday.

Jesse Jackson spoke at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he publicly announced his support, he told the crowd: "Today I am with Bernie Sanders because he was with me … I am with him because he is with you."

In 1988, Bernie backed Jesse Jackson during his presidential career, which helped him get a primary victory at Vermont. Fast forward to 2020, and now people call it a full circle moment.

Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/486484-civil-rights-activist-jesse-jackson-endorses-sanders

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here