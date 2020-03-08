Reverend Jesse Jackson supports Bernie Sanders!

It has been a monumental week in politics since democratic candidates have abandoned the presidential race, but Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have stood firm after Super Tuesday.

On Sunday, the legendary Reverend Jesse Jackson announced that he supported Bernie Sanders. According to The hill, he said in a statement, people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path. The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best opportunity to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That's why I choose to back it up today. "

Reverend Jesse Jackson also said that Joe Biden's campaign had also not been extended or asked for his support.

Nine of the former Democratic presidential candidates have backed Biden, including Mike Bloomberg and Kamala Harris. Like us previously According to reports, Elizabeth Warren and Bloomberg were the last candidates to leave after the results of Super Tuesday.

Jesse Jackson spoke at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he publicly announced his support, he told the crowd: "Today I am with Bernie Sanders because he was with me … I am with him because he is with you."

JUST IN: The civil rights activist, Rev. Jesse Jackson, supports Senator Bernie Sanders during a demonstration in Grand Rapids, Michigan: "Today I am with Bernie Sanders because he was with me … I am with him because he is with you ". https://t.co/V3tPdid0fp pic.twitter.com/pky6Nvl5Cw – ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2020

In 1988, Bernie backed Jesse Jackson during his presidential career, which helped him get a primary victory at Vermont. Fast forward to 2020, and now people call it a full circle moment.

It is an incredible moment of Full Circle. 1988: Bernie Sanders supports Jesse Jackson for president 2020: Jesse Jackson supports Bernie Sanders for president. # SuperTuesday2 #MichiganPrimary pic.twitter.com/yRRarlWX4J – Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) March 8, 2020

Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/486484-civil-rights-activist-jesse-jackson-endorses-sanders

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94