Results of the XFL Week 5: live updates, results, highlights of Sunday's games

Sunday's XFL action will feature some teams at the crossroads in their respective seasons.
That begins with the DC Defenders, who will be hosting the St. Louis Battle Hawks visiting at 3 p.m. Sunday schedule slot. The Defenders, who started the 2-0 season behind the strong quarterback game of Cardale Jones, are now on a losing streak of two games that have seen them overcome 64-9. Jones completed 22 of 48 passes in those contests for 175 yards with five interceptions and zero touchdowns.
The BattleHawks, meanwhile, have positioned themselves as one of the best teams in the league. His only loss came in Week 2, by four points, against Houston's 5-0. That record is largely for quarterback Jordan Ta & # 39; amu, who completed 82 of 109 passes (75 percent) for 876 yards and five touchdowns for two interceptions. It is also averaging 5.2 yards per carry, which makes it a legitimate double threat to XFL defenses.
After 3 p.m. In the game, the Tampa Bay Vipers (1-3) and Los Angeles Wildcats (1-3) will face to see which team can avoid the last place in the league. The Vipers enter this game after their first victory of the season, a 25-0 victory over the Defenders who saw quarterback Taylor Cornelius complete 24 of 31 passes for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception, not the better in any way, but good enough to be an improvement over the previous struggles of the team's quarterback.
The Wildcats have had a series of bad luck, losing their last two games by 10 points combined, respectively. Field Marshal Josh Johnson was solid in the Los Angeles Week 4 loss to the Guardians (completing 25 of 40 passes for 325 yards, two scores and one interception), but he will need more help from a land attack that scored 40 yards against New York.
Follow while Sporting News offers live updates and highlights of the XFL action on week 5 of Sunday:
