Referee apologist Steve Javie believes that teasing techniques have stopped NBA fights

Steve Javie doesn't have much in common with the average NBA viewer.

Love the rules. Love the referees. He doesn't love players who show emotion in rivalry games.

Javie, the ABC television analyst, was an NBA referee for 25 years, so it is not surprising that he generally sides with officials in controversial decisions. However, his shots during the Sunday afternoon Lakers-Clippers game were a step beyond his usual contributions and earned the contempt of color commentator Jeff Van Gundy, as well as fans at home.

Javie said that a series of questionable technical faults in the contest were justified, and that there was no room for teasing of any kind in the game. He then said that strict teasing surveillance had led to a decrease in fighting, a bold take without evidence offered to support it.

Here is the technical fault that caused the greatest reaction because it was unnecessary, but which Javie defended:

Javie was criticized on social media for his bias towards arbitration. Apparently, few people enjoy Dwight Schrute-esque's adherence to law and order in their throats.

I'm sorry, but Steve Javie comes here with propaganda stating that there are no more fights in the NBA because they got rid of the teasing. Get out of here. – Yaya Dubin (@ JADubin5) March 8, 2020

The lack of rapid activation techniques, by the way, did little to quell the intensity of the game. They simply provided an arbitrary nuisance to an otherwise fun and round-trip affair.