Real Betis 2 – 1 R Madrid

Cristian Tello's goal in the second half secured a surprise 2-1 victory for Real Betis against Real Madrid to give Barcelona first place in the League.

Tello dismissed Betis to his first victory in eight games and his second in La Liga this year after Karim Benzema's penalty had canceled Sidnei's magnificent opening goal.

Madrid, which hit the crossbar through Ferland Mendy in the second half, lost the opportunity to jump to Barcelona at the top of the table and have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Vinicius Junior was the first to threaten, shooting just from within the penalty area in the 16th minute, while Edgar Gonzalez and Marc Bartra headed off target for Betis after the sets.

Betis Nabil Fekir striker's shot was brilliantly saved by Thibaut Courtois and the home team took the lead spectacularly five minutes before the break.

Fekir provided assistance after a corner and Sidnei crashed at home with an unstoppable shot on the rise, passing Courtois in the upper corner.

But the Brazilian central half was guilty as the visitors reached the level in the first half's detention time.

Christian Tello was once in the books with the rivals of Real Madrid Barcelona



Marcelo took Sidnei's foul inside the area and Benzema took a step forward to convert the next kick, sending Betis goalkeeper Joel Robles the wrong way for his 14th league goal of the season and 19th in all The competitions

Betis started the second half well and the Whites received a large deviation in the 55th minute after a quick counterattack from the local side.

Courtois was exposed in a two-on-one, but after Joaquin rounded the goalkeeper, the Betis captain could not turn the ball into an empty net.

Betis continued to look for a second goal and Courtois hit the dangerous cross center of Fekir.

The visitors accelerated the passage to the middle of the second half and were close to taking the lead.

Luka Modric's ardent effort from outside the area forced Robles to a great stop and replaced Ferland Mendy's follow-up to the crossbar.

Andrés Guardado then flew by Betis before taking advantage of the error of the captain of Madrid Sergio Ramos to recover the leadership.

Ramos sent his pass in defense directly to Guardado and slipped into Tello, which achieved a low end beyond Courtois.

Madrid threw caution to the wind in the final stages. Ramos' header against the goal was well claimed by Robles.

The visitors came forward in the time of detention and Benzema was close to snatching a point at his side, but shot from 20 yards.