Rapper Da Baby brutally beat a woman, wanted by the police! (Vine)

Popular hip hop star Da Baby is currently wanted by police in Florida for brutally slapping a female fan.

The incident occurred in Tampa, Florida, after the rapper performed at Wild Splash 2020, in Clearwater’s Coachman Park.

Da Baby had finished acting, and was leaving the stage, when a fan took a close-up photo of the rapper, and the phone shone in Da Baby's eyes.

Bad idea. Da Baby then brutally slapped the woman, the capture appearing in the head.

MTO News contacted the police in Tampa, after social networks reported that the police were looking for the rapper. So far, the police have not responded to our request for comments.

Here is the video of Da Baby violently slapping the woman:

Da Baby real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is a rapper and composer from Charlotte, North Carolina. He is best known for his simple "Suge,quot; and "Bop,quot;, peaking at numbers seven [8] and eleven respectively on the Billboard Hot 100.

DaBaby is no stranger to problems with the law. The rapper was recently cited for possession of marijuana at a show in Charlotte, and was arrested and charged with assault in connection with an alleged robbery last month in Miami.