Rangeview moves to 26-0, Final Four with victory over Columbine – Up News Info

Only two more games stand between the rangeview children's basketball team and perfection.

Senior Obi Agbim recorded a maximum of 19 points to help undefeated Raiders (26-0) beat Columbine, 59-43, in Class 5A Great 8 at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday night.

"It feels really good," said Agbim, who led the defending 5A champions with eight rebounds. "They have been doubting us and the coach has been trusting us for many years." And now they know who we are. "

The next Raiders dance partner certainly knows. Rangeview will face Grandview, fifth seed (21-6) in one of the two Final Four clashes on Friday at the Colosseum.

Rangeview beat the Wolves, the 5A 2018 champions, with a score of 38-37 on December 6 at Rangeview at the start of the Raiders' season.

"Yes, that's a small rivalry," said Christopher Speller, who lost 11 points over the Rebels. “We always tend to match (Grandview). Therefore, it should be a pretty good game and a pretty good crowd. "

Columbine, the ninth seed in 5A, seemed to be a fairly fair confrontation, but only for about half. The Raiders opened the breathing room at the end of the second quarter, when Ronnie Hatch's tray with a minute left in the middle opened a 29-19 mattress for Rangeview.

The number 1 seed in the group extended the lead to 42-28 on the Christopher Speller trey from the top of the arch and kept Columbine at a distance from there.

"I feel that all the teams that come to the Colosseum, their first game, are a little nervous," said Rangeview guard Christian Speller. "But after arriving at halftime, we saw that we have been here before and know how to play in this type of place."

Columbine senior, Luke O'Brien, a signatory at CU Buffs, marked the Rebels' passage with 18 points, nine boards and two assists.