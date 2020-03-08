Rangeview moves to 26-0, Final Four with victory over Columbine – Up News Info

Only two more games stand between the rangeview children's basketball team and perfection.

Senior Obi Agbim recorded a maximum of 19 points to help undefeated Raiders (26-0) beat Columbine, 59-43, in Class 5A Great 8 at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday night.

"It feels really good," said Agbim, who led the defending 5A champions with eight rebounds. "They have been doubting us and the coach has been trusting us for many years." And now they know who we are. "

The next Raiders dance partner certainly knows. Rangeview will face Grandview, fifth seed (21-6) in one of the two Final Four clashes on Friday at the Colosseum.

Rangeview beat the Wolves, the 5A 2018 champions, with a score of 38-37 on December 6 at Rangeview at the start of the Raiders' season.

"Yes, that's a small rivalry," said Christopher Speller, who lost 11 points over the Rebels. “We always tend to match (Grandview). Therefore, it should be a pretty good game and a pretty good crowd. "

