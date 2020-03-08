Rangers Calhoun taken to hospital after receiving a quick ball hit to the mouth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLd8c16ea3959f1abe89a088a0a771be9f11% %MINIFYHTMLd8c16ea3959f1abe89a088a0a771be9f12%
SURPRISE, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball on Sunday and taken to a hospital.
The left-hander who hit Calhoun collapsed after being hit in the jaw by a quick ball from the Los Angeles Dodgers' left-hander, Julio Urias, in the first inning of a spring training game.
Calhoun fell on his back, covered his face with his hands and finally took him in a car. The Rangers said they took him to a hospital.
A Dodgers fourth round selection in 2015, Calhoun was acquired by Texas in an exchange for Yu Darvish in 2017 and was established in the Rangers lineup last year.
