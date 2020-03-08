Raheem Sterling warns Liverpool to prepare for the massive reaction of Man City | Soccer news

Sky Sports exclusive as Sterling talks about the title and derby race; watch Man Utd vs Man City on Super Sunday, live in Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; start 4.30pm



















Raheem Sterling warned Liverpool to prepare for a "mass reaction,quot; if Manchester City cedes its Premier League crown to the Jurgen Klopp team this season.

It is increasingly inevitable that the City will be dethroned as a champion, with the leaders of the Liverpool fugitive league with 25 points ahead at the top of the table and requiring three more victories to secure a first world-class crown in 30 years .

Speaking before the Manchester derby on Sunday – live Sky Sports Premier League – Sterling acknowledged that City had relaxed during this season's title defense, but guaranteed a response from his teammates.

"Liverpool has been much better than everyone in the league and has been consistent, which is why they are the best in the league," Sterling said exclusively. Sky sports.

"We have been loosening up, we have not maintained our standards that we know we can maintain. From now until the end of the season we have to try to win every game and whatever happens. It happens. It is in the hands of Liverpool and that is that."

When asked if this was the beginning of an era of Liverpool dominance, Sterling replied: "We won the league twice in a row. Liverpool is winning, leading right now."

"But I'm pretty sure that when the end of the season comes, our boys will leave and come back very hurt if they pick up the league, and we will surely be ready for next season."

"(It will be) a massive reaction."

City threw in the towel early?

Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League is so substantial that it has comfortably withstood the club's first loss of the season: a 3-0 loss at Watford on Saturday.

The fact that Manchester City could not capitalize and pressure Liverpool after its first period added weight to Bernardo Silva's claim that the champions had thrown in the towel too early this season.

But it is not an evaluation accepted by Sterling, who added: "I wouldn't say we let it go too easily. Football is about momentum, inches, yards, little things since the beginning of the season."

"A really important moment in our season was when Gabriel Jesus scored the winner against Tottenham and the VAR rejected him. Little things like that charge their price.

"We scored many late goals in our first season winning the title, started in the third game against Bournemouth, where I scored the winner, and drove the season and kept happening."

"We thought we could win games because we had done it many times, we didn't rush things because we knew we could win, and we knew we could have a chance. We haven't been in our best moment. Season without a doubt, but there have been little things that we didn't they have been luck. "

No derby motivation added

City faces United's rivals for the fourth time this season on Sunday and makes the short trip through Manchester to avenge the defeats of the league and the cup of their rivals.

When asked if the possibility of derailing the challenge among the United's top four provided additional motivation at the Manchester City camp after those defeats, Sterling replied: "I would not say yes, no.

"It's always a massive game, everyone knows it, but it's no different than the game we play during the week against Sheffield Wednesday. It's a game we know we have to win and it will be difficult, going to Old Trafford is not easy, but we will be there And we will be fighting.

"There is no motivation to get United out of the first four, the motivation is to win. It is difficult to go and get there and, in the past, winning is a great feeling, so we will try to do business over the weekend."

"They have a good team. Their form has been really good sometimes in the season and they have had some bad patches, but they are back on track again. Right now, they are doing quite well."

"They are a team that can beat almost anyone in the league, so we have to concentrate because we know what kind of game we are going to face: witty counter-attack football, but we are completely prepared and ready." "