PS5 and Xbox Series X will be even more expensive than you think – BGR

The initial prices for the PS5 and Xbox Series X console remain a mystery, but you must be ready to pay more money for a next-generation gaming experience you expect.

Both the PlayStation 5 and the new Xbox will support a critical connectivity standard that will require an additional purchase this year, a new TV.

HDMI 2.1 could be the last thing you think of when buying a new console, but the new standard is key to several features of large format games that will be introduced by the new Sony and Microsoft consoles.

For months, we have been talking about the most important thing when it comes to the next generation of video game consoles, the price. Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X will have similar specifications, and are expected to have similar price tags. But that formidable performance that both Sony and Microsoft mocked is not cheap. You should not expect the PS5 and Xbox to be as affordable as the current PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Reports say that $ 499 could be the best price for both devices, although neither Sony nor Microsoft are willing to announce the indicative price yet. . But other rumors say that the best versions of Xbox PS5 and Xbox could cost more than $ 500, that the cheaper versions reach that price of less than $ 500. Regardless of how much the new consoles will cost, you probably still have to pay more money this fall to enjoy the sophisticated gaming features that both consoles promise. And that is because the console is not the only entertainment update your living room might require.

A few weeks ago, Microsoft confirmed that the X Series will support 120Hz to 4K gameplay, as well as support for 8K content. While 8K games may sound great on paper, it will probably be a rare thing in the early years of Xbox. But you will need an 8K TV to handle 8K content in the future.

What is clear is that the Xbox Series X will support 4K / 60fps and 4K / 120fps games, which will require a TV, monitor or projector with support for HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Sony hasn't revealed as many details about its next console as Microsoft, but the PS5 will also support a 4K game at 120Hz, which means you'll need to connect to the screen through an HDMI 2.1 port.

Image source: CurryPanda / NeoGAF

How Polygon explains, the HDMI 2.1 standard is a great update on HDMI 2.0, which includes new features such as Dynamic HDR, Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) and the aforementioned ALLM and VRR. "ALLM mode or automatic low latency and VRR or Variable refresh rates are also confirmed X Series specifications, by the way.

HDMI 2.1 also supports fast frame transport (QFT) and fast media switching (QMS). QFT reduces latency between the moment the GPU produces a frame and the moment it appears on the screen, while the QMS eliminates the black screens that may appear when changing content at different frame rates.

What HDMI 2.1 compatibility really means is that you will need a completely new screen to take advantage of the best features of the new consoles. Of course, you can connect the PS5 or Xbox Series X to HDMI 2.0, but you will need a 2019 or 2020 TV to get the most out of your console. Fortunately, you can take advantage of many of the excellent Black Friday TV deals before the PS5 and the new Xbox releases. However, you should make sure that the device prepared for HDMI 2.1 that you buy is compatible with all previous technologies before you buy it. Those are ALLM, VRR, QFT, QMS and any other gaming feature that may depend on the cable and the ports that connect the console to the screen.

In other words, you will have to pay more cash than you expect for the next generation gaming experience. Regardless of whether the PS5 and Xbox Series X are affordable or not, a new TV purchase may be required.

Image source: Xbox