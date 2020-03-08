Princess Cruises cancels 7-day trip out of San Pedro due to coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Thousands of people were told late Saturday that their 7-day cruise to Mexico on the Royal Princess ship had been canceled.

Princess Cruises tweeted that a crew member who previously served in the Grand Princess was transferred to the Royal Princess ship 15 days ago.

The Grand Princess is the ship off the coast of San Francisco with 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, including 19 crew members and two passengers.

Passengers said they waited for hours on Saturday, not knowing what was going on.

"Well, everyone wonders about the coronvirus," said Larry Bosma of Phoenix. "But, why doesn't the port authority let us go, and that's what you hear when you walk around,‘ Crown, crown, crown. "

Princess Cruises said she was offering passengers $ 300 to get a hotel room tonight, as well as a full refund on the cruise.