President Donald Trump, 73, has been exposed to the coronavirus!

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has been exposed to the coronavirus, according to multiple reputable media sources.

And that's not good, because the virus is particularly dangerous if older people with underlying conditions get it.

Trump is 73 years old and suffers from heart disease, he is also significantly overweight.

If the president suffered the disease, given his age and his general state of health, he would be in serious trouble. According to a new study by the CDC in China, 70-year-old men who get the virus have almost a 50% chance of serious complications or death.

So how was Trump exposed to the virus? Well, the President attended a campaign event, where two attendees were sick with the dangerous virus.

And there is more. Event president (CPAC), Matt Schlapp, told reporters that he interacted with the assistant who tested positive for coronavirus.

After interacting with the sick man, Matt Schlapp then shook Trump's hand on stage, possibly exposing the old president to the disease.

Here are some receipts: