President Donald Trump, 73, has been exposed to the coronavirus!

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has been exposed to the coronavirus, according to multiple reputable media sources.

And that's not good, because the virus is particularly dangerous if older people with underlying conditions get it.

Trump is 73 years old and suffers from heart disease, he is also significantly overweight.

If the president suffered the disease, given his age and his general state of health, he would be in serious trouble. According to a new study by the CDC in China, 70-year-old men who get the virus have almost a 50% chance of serious complications or death.

