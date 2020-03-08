Porsha Williams closes the breakup rumors and shares a photo in which she and Dennis McKinley have a double date night with Tanya Sam and her Beau

Lately there has been speculation about whether Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are still together. Some sources said that these two are working on their relationship, and other voices have been saying that there is nothing else to do and that they are on their way to separate.

All this comes after several rumors of cheating last year.

Porsha also made her fans smile when she shared a video where she was partying with her sister, Lauren Williams.

In the video, fans can see Porsha with a glass in his hand, and Lauren can be heard in the background saying that this is mother's night.

Anyway, now Porsha probably managed to kill some of these rumors by sharing a photo in which he is next to Dennis on a double date night with Tanya Sam and his own man.

‘Doubles … hahaha still in my trini ish. Happy birthday Paul "All black all NWH!" Porsha captioned his post.

Someone else said: ‘Since you had PJ you have become a comfortable mother. You were flying that season, you were dating Dennis and you recover your rhythm. "

A commenter said: E Eh? Porsha flew back then, and now it's like flying, "and a follower posted this:" I can't believe anyone said that! Please ignore them! Porsha you are amazing ❤️ ’

Someone else wrote: ‘Beautiful couples. Your smile is contagious, "and another follower said:" I love you @ porsha4real ", you and Tanya seem to have the most real friendship. I love it,quot;

One person said: "I love you Porsha, you are so real and I appreciate you ❤️" and a fan wrote: "Doubles is the ish !!!!!! Especially if you make it nice and spicy! Ok, @ porsha4real, You're earning some stripes of Trini! "

One of Porsha's followers; He posted this: por @ porsha4real, you and Tanya have so much in common that this friendship works, you are my favorite, I swear. "

Porsha fans are happy to see that she and Dennis are still together and trying to fix their relationship.



