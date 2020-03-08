Police look for a missing 85-year-old critic, last seen in Westminster – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – The authorities asked the public for help on Sunday to locate a critically missing 85-year-old man.

Police said Thanh Van Han was last seen leaving his home on Larkspur Drive in the city of Westminister on March 6, around 10:30 a.m.

Van Han is five feet tall with a slight constitution. He has brown hair and gray hair.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Westminster Police Department at (714) 548-3212.