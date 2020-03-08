Home Local News PHOTOS: Denver Pioneers meets in women's gymnastics, March 8, 2020

PHOTOS: Denver Pioneers meets in women's gymnastics, March 8, 2020

The Denver pioneers meet at the Magness Arena at the Ritchie Center on March 8, 2020 in Denver.

The University of Denver beat three other schools for the overall victory of the match. The Denver Pioneers placed first in the team with an overall score of 196,925 beating the University of Washington, which ranked second, San Jose State University, which ranked third and the University of Alaska Anchorage, That was in the room.

