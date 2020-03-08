Phaedra Parks has fans who believe it could be returning to RHOA

Phaedra Parks is on a diet and tells fans that children are making it very difficult. Look at the message he shared with fans the other day.

‘# WHY my children always ask for my favorite pizza and ask me to make homemade cookies on day 2 of my #diet 😩 #playdate #flex #momlife pure torture 🤪 enjoy a #persimmon 😋’ Phaedra captioned his post.

In the photo he posted, Phaedra is holding a peach in his hand, and this makes fans believe he might be returning to the RHOA series.

Someone said: "Yassss Queen and talking about eating, how about you come to eat the girls in Rhoa Up?" And another follower said: "And it smells really good, but you can't eat it."

A follower noticed this: ‘Um, I see you're holding that peach, Phaedra. Do you have something you want to tell us?

A fan told him: Obtén Get or make your own vegan pizza !! Those vegan pizzas are the bomb, trust me. @phaedraparks. "

Someone else also mentioned RHOA and said: "@phaedraparks I hope you recover your peach RHOA without a doubt brings PhaedraParks back."

Another follower posted this: "@phaedraparks,quot; Do you ever think back to real housewives? "

Another follower said: ‘@phaedraparks I hope this is a sign that you will return. Or at least get your own show. "

In other news, Phaedra was able to take advantage of his fans' day by publishing a special video recoil on his social media account.

He also appeared in the headlines not long ago when it was revealed that his fans praised the way Phaedra is as a mother.

Overall, Phaedra is living his best life these days, and fans can't wait to see if he will return to the RHOA series one day. People have been asking Bravo to bring her back for a while.



