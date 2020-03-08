Pep Guardiola backs Ederson after errors in the defeat in the Manchester City derby at Manchester United | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf65878c8884b7f0e6d6566e733c19c0a11% %MINIFYHTMLf65878c8884b7f0e6d6566e733c19c0a12%

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay achieve Manchester Derby's third win of the season for Manchester United.



















2:12



Pep Guardiola refused to criticize goalkeeper Ederson after his two mistakes led to Manchester United's goals in the derby day loss

Pep Guardiola refused to criticize his Manchester City players despite seeing his team suffer another loss to Manchester United, but Bernardo Silva called the 2-0 defeat "unacceptable."

Goals by Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay, both helped by mistakes by the City Ederson goalkeeper, sealed a third derby victory of the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer United in Old Trafford.

However, Guardiola, who has never been defeated by an opponent so many times in a season, nor suffered the seven league defeats his team suffered in 2019/20 in a campaign, was adamant about City's good performance.

Man Utd 2-0 Man City – match statistics Man Utd Stat City man 27.7% Possession 72.3% 12 Shots 7 7 6 6 In the White 4 4

"Good game. We played well. Our positional game was really good," he told Sky Sports.

"We lost a little, especially in the first half, when we reached the position, the three quarters, to be a little more aggressive. We accepted a goal, we must avoid it. The second half was good. Congratulations United."

"We were a bit more aggressive (in the second half) but in terms of the way we play, we play well in both (halves)."

Highlights of Manchester United's victory against Manchester City in the Premier League

In the two goals conceded, Guardiola stood firm with Ederson and refused to criticize the goalkeeper for allowing Martial's shot to slide under him after Bruno Fernandes' clever free kick, or for throwing the ball to McTominay in the Last moments of the game.

"We knew that sometimes Fernandes does this type of chipping, but the quality of the opponents always counts."

"(Ederson) played, saved one or two, is an exceptional goalkeeper.

"Don't you make mistakes? Don't I make mistakes? I don't come here to judge my players if they make mistakes. It's part of the game. He will recover and is an exceptional goalkeeper.

"We played so well, I told you. Even when we win 5-0 we can play better."

"We played a good game. The calendar, we know it. Liverpool is far away and we want to play the game for ourselves. We thought today and we did it."

Bernardo: it was not acceptable

Bernardo Silva fights with Brandon Williams in the Manchester derby

City midfielder Bernardo Silva was much more critical in his analysis of the game and rated his team's performance in the game as unacceptable.

"It was a bad game for us. In my opinion, it is not acceptable," he told Sky Sports. "Very bad day.

"We didn't start very badly, I think we played pretty well until we conceded a goal. But we know how Manchester United plays, how good they are in the counterattack, how aggressive they are on the defensive. It's not a good performance. It's not acceptable for us .

"We have to watch the game, we have to listen to what Pep has to say. Now he's too close to know what we're missing, but a team like ours can't lose as many games in the Premier League as we've lost so far this season ". We need to verify what is not working well and not make the same mistakes.

Man City vs Arsenal Live

"From my point of view and from where I was, it was clear that it was not a foul (for the free throw before the first game). Referees like us, like all players, can also make mistakes. It's football, it's what it is.

"The reality is that the pressure is not in the Premier League, we do not have much pressure because we know that our position probably will not change much because we will not reach the title, I think we will be second to qualify for the Champions League.

"That's something, but it's a derby game, it's an important game for our fans and it's not acceptable to come here and play as we did and lose 2-0."