Paul George of the Clippers needs to be bleak against Lakers in the playoffs

The Clippers traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, possibly a future NBA player, and a lot of unprotected draft picks to Oklahoma City last summer so they could secure Paul George, a versatile and close defender with an offensive game. assassin.

From afar, the agreement has been a success. The Clippers are 43-20, and they will surely be one of the top four places in the Western Conference.

But George's inconsistent game has been a silent concern: he entered Sunday after scoring 15 points or less in four of his last seven appearances. He has 11 of these outings this year; He had four last year. That made his explosive exit in an effort to lose against the Lakers on Sunday afternoon reassuring.

George needs to replicate his nationally televised production against the Lakers at the time of the postseason when he is likely to face LeBron James and Anthony Davis with much more at stake. He was assertive driving towards the bucket and efficient with his jumper, contributing 31 points to the game in 9 of 16 shots. He also collected three robberies and a block. His effort helped the Clippers stay in a possible 112-103 loss despite their support cast around George and Kawhi Leonard shooting at an abysmal 30.7 percent from the field.

The Clippers have received praise for improving their depth mid-season in relation to the Lakers. They have added Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson, while the Lakers brought Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters. However, a marginal advantage in the bank's production will probably not determine a meeting of the Western Heavyweight Conference Finals. Instead, it will be resolved by the stars on each side.

At his best, George is the ideal candidate for a team that tries to unseat the kings of Los Angeles. Form a destructive defensive duo with Leonard as capable of slowing James down as any team could be. It causes its own problems of confrontation at the other end.

The full game of the striker clicked on Sunday in a way that has not always been late.

He pushed the ball against the paint and ended by contact.

He hit his open 3s.

He was able to cut defenders in iso situations one by one.

Of course, that the Lakers won despite George's great game could be considered worrying for the Clippers.

But the Clippers should be relieved to see George go out with a classic performance in a marquee game, knowing how much they will need him in his attempt for a championship. It was a dominant force against the first place team in the West. He will have to be lethal against his city rival if they meet in a couple of months.