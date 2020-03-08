Passengers disembark from the Carnival Panorama cruise ship after the coronavirus scare – Up News Info Los Angeles

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The passengers of the Carnival Panorama cruise ship in Long Beach disembarked on Sunday after a medical situation forced them to remain on board for a day.

The delay was the result of a passenger who became ill on the cruise and subsequently underwent a coronavirus detection test. The results of that test were returned as negative.

The ship arrived at the port at 8 a.m. on Saturday, without anyone being able to disembark. This also affected a new group of passengers, who were expected to sail.

"It's my 50th wedding anniversary and, by God, I'm going to do that cruise," said Karen Murphy, a traveler.

The cruise line says the ship will sail on Sunday for a 6-day cruise. That cruise was initially set to sail for 7 days. Passengers will be offered a partial refund or the option to cancel their trip completely.