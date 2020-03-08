Parker the Snow Dog abuses mayor privileges in Loveland Ski Area

The outrage! The scare! The scandal!

Less than a month after his new position as mayor of Georgetown, Parker the Snow Dog was captured on video abusing his new political privileges to play in Loveland Ski Area after hours.

What did you do this week? Look at my adventure last night in @LovelandSkiArea 🎥 @GoPro #officialsnowdog pic.twitter.com/i1z86od9yH – Mayor Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) March 6, 2020

This is not the first time that the Bernese Mountain Dog has been seen in the ski area while it was closed to the public. In October, Parker was caught riding snowmobiles while Loveland was still snowing on its slopes while preparing for next season.

It is rumored that Parker used his official Loveland pet status to gain special access to the slopes, but The Know Outdoors has not been able to independently verify these claims.

It is not clear how exactly this scandal is unfolding with the residents of Georgetown, especially the Girl Scout who led the pledge of allegiance during Parker's oath ceremony. Will this be a shocking blow to a promising political career? Or can Parker overcome this problem during an alleged run for the governor? It is too early to say.

Here at The Know Outdoors, we expect the latter because, deep down, we know that Parker is still a good boy.

