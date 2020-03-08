Pakistan Women's March: shaking the patriarchy & # 39; to its core & # 39; | Women rights

Thousands of women marched through the main urban centers of Pakistan to celebrate International Women's Day.

It is the third consecutive year that the March of Aurat, women's march, is celebrated in the country.

%MINIFYHTML05e3b5a48c5c1feb76a4c800fede74e811% %MINIFYHTML05e3b5a48c5c1feb76a4c800fede74e812%

The theme of this year's march was "Mera Jism, Meri Marzi,quot; (My body, my choice), which according to the organizers manifestly, it is about demanding a society without exploitative patriarchal structures and control of economic resources, the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies, and end harassment, forced religious conversions and sexist representation of women in the media, among other things.

The marches were organized by a collective that includes the Women's Action Forum, a women's rights organization, the Women's Democratic Front, a socialist-feminist organization, and Hum Aurtein, a feminist group.

"The women who are emerging are destroying all those (patriarchal) ideas. They just won't stand it anymore. This is very disturbing for many people," Ammar Rashid explained, President of the Punjab chapter of the Awami Workers Party, a leftist political party that supported the marches.

"The idea of ​​a women's march advocating for women's rights shakes patriarchy to the core."

Fatima Hassan is a student activist who attended the march in Karachi. "I'm a young woman (and) I'm here today because I don't feel comfortable walking alone at night," he explained. "And I'm here for all those women who couldn't be here today."

In recent months, Pakistan has seen a wave of protests: women who demand equality, students who demand the re-establishment of student unions and ethnic groups that demand their rights.

Tooba Syed is the political representative of the Women's Democratic Front and one of the organizers of the Islamabad march. She feels that all recent protest movements have one thing in common: they are being led by the country's progressive youth.

And among young people, women are becoming particularly vocal, she says.

"The space for women is growing. I see many more women engaged today than five years ago. I remember being the only woman in some protests and sometimes two or three more women joined me, but today that has changed."

The reaction

But if more women feel empowered to go out and leave, they have not had a violent reaction.

Some of the posters brought to the marches of last year attracted much animosity. Among them were posters about unwanted sexual advances, explicit photos that women receive from men online and even the "right way,quot; for a woman to feel.

Aurat March, slogans and posters https://t.co/5cz5m4zlqS pic.twitter.com/iL4cLDcrq9 – Bina Shah (@BinaShah) March 9, 2019

As this year's march approached, those who opposed became more vocal.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, leader of the right-wing religious political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), called on security forces to take measures to stop the marches.

"If they want to raise awareness about the problems they face today in society, if they are associated with the rights for women granted to them in Islam and the constitution, we have absolutely no problem with that. What happened last year was against the norms of culture and society. So much that I can't even talk about them, "he told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview.

At least three petitions were filed in courts across the country with the aim of stopping the marches. JUI-F and Umme Hassan, wife of the Muslim leader of Lal Masjid of Islamabad, filed a petition in Islamabad.

None of the requests were successful.

The lawyer Azhar Siddique, One of the petitioners whose case was dismissed by the Lahore High Court argues that the entire movement is part of a Western agenda to ruin Pakistan's culture. "I have worked for women's rights more than these people (the protesters). And where in Pakistan, apart from some places, there has been discrimination against women?" He told Al Jazeera.

Nighat Dad, a lawyer and one of the organizers of the march in Lahore, disagreed.

"Isn't it true that boys are raped and killed every two days? Isn't it true that girls are deprived of education? Isn't it true that women who have to walk to their workplaces are harassed in the streets ?

Isn't it true that women face the double burden of earning money and caring for children and the whole family? If all this is true, why create such a stupid drama on one or two posters? ", I ask.

"They don't want to hear or see women go out against economic injustice and patriarchal violence that are united," Dad added.

According to the Demographic and Health Survey of Pakistan (2012-13), almost 32 percent of women have suffered physical violence in Pakistan and 40 percent of married women have suffered spousal abuse at some time in their life.

These numbers are likely to be underestimated, since, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), one in two Pakistani women who have experienced violence never sought help or told anyone.

According to Human Right Watch, 32 percent of girls of primary school age do not attend school in Pakistan, compared to 21 percent of boys. By the ninth grade, only 13 percent of the girls are still in school.

Silence

There are other types of opposition that organizers must navigate.

On March 3, in Islamabad, a mural of works of art made by people involved in the march of women was destroyed by students from a nearby religious school within a few hours of its beginning.

The posters for the march of women were torn from the walls in Lahore (Amal Awais Chughtai / Al Jazeera)

On February 23, in Lahore, posters made in March volunteers and participants were shot down.

Recently, an exchange between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, a well-known television series writer, and writer Marvi Sirmed, which was broadcast live on a Neo News debate show went viral. In it, Qamar shouted abuse at Sirmed about the motto My Body, My Choice.

The CEO of Neo News, Nasrullah Malik, later apologized to Sirmend on social media.

@marvisirmed Accept my sincere apologies for the incident that occurred on our screen today. Being Head of NEO NEWS, I am very sorry and strict measures will be taken. We condemn the behavior of Khalil Qamar.

Nasrullah Malik

Executive Director

NEO NEWS – Nasrullah Malik (@ NasrullahMalik1) March 3, 2020

"Men like Khalilul Rehman Qamar want to divert attention from the fact that the global economic crisis is generating social movements initiated by women and that is why they make so much noise on a few select cartels," said Dad.

"The foundations of patriarchy are challenged today and since these foundations are so fragile, their guardians have taken action and are turning to all measures in their capacity to ensure that women are silenced again."

Al Jazeera tried to contact Qamar to comment, but could not.

A mural that was disfigured in Islamabad (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

Religious festivals

Before Sunday's marches, a smaller meeting of approximately 300 people was held on Saturday night in Sukkur, in the southern province of Sindh.

Arfana Mallah has been an activist in Sindh province in Pakistan for more than 20 years. She is from the Women & # 39; s Action Forum, a leading women's rights organization, and one of the co-founders of the Sukkur demonstration.

She chose Sukkur because, according to data collected by the Women's Action Forum, in the last year there were at least 50 forced conversions and marriages of women from religious minorities in the city.

"Slander on social networks against us is unbearable," he said. "There are thousands of publications that constantly publish against us, and say that we are vulgar and immoral women and that it is acceptable to kill us for honor."

She believes that Pakistan's powerful right-wing religious parties are particularly concerned about the women's movement for equality because they cannot control it.

"And if women leave (the limited role they allow them), what will they have left to define chastity?" She said of these parties.

Pushpa Kumari is a Hyderabad activist who works to stop forced kidnappings, conversions and marriages of Hindu girls who attended the march in Karachi. She said that many of the affected girls are between 10 and 14 years old.

"Those girls can't be here today," he said. "Those girls fall apart so much that there is nothing left.

"There are two girls in my family who were kidnapped; we don't even know if they are alive."

Hindu community activist Pushpa Kumari attended the march in Karachi (Alia Chughtai / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; They don't know the women of Pakistan & # 39;

In February 1983, a group of women marched through the streets of Lahore, despite the martial law prohibiting the meetings of more than two people.

They were received by the police who beat them with batons and arrested them.

The protest was against the law of evidence, which would reduce a woman's testimony by half than that of a man.

Farida Shaheed was there that day in 1983, and today he helps younger women protest.

She says the protesters were called immoral back then too. The only difference then, he adds, is that people seemed particularly alarmed by women with short hair, while that doesn't seem to be a concern now.

"There is a … called respectability policy," he explained. "What is respectable and what is not, what is allowed and what is not a debate.

"My fundamental question is, who defines what is respectable and what is not? The problem is that these people no longer seem to know the women of Pakistan. They are completely wrong about where this country and its women are."

"We have incredibly talented, innovative, powerful, active young women who are united with the elderly and we are all united," he said.

Nadira Hasnain was nine years old when Pakistan was created in 1947. She sat in a chair near the stage at the Karachi rally.

"The evolution of society scares me," he explained. "In my family and growing up in a newly created Pakistan, women's education was not questioned. Women's safety was not a problem."

Nadira Hasnain says she attended the march in & # 39; solidarity with all those girls who do not have the opportunity to be educated & # 39; (Alia Chughtai / Al Jazeera)

Ghinwa Bhutto, the wife of Murtaza Bhutto, the murdered brother of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, also attended the march in Karachi.

"Finally, spring is here," he told Al Jazeera. "This movement, along with other movements, is a sign that … people are getting stronger and rulers are weakening."

"People want speech. There is a change in what people are willing to accept. Being gay, lesbian, gender issues, socialism, progressive politics, all this is slowly being accepted and absorbed by people."