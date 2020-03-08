Pac-12 tournament support: full TV schedule, results, results of the 2020 basketball tournament

Oregon will seek to do something it hasn't done since the 2015-16 college basketball season: win both the Pac-12 regular season championship and the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Ducks (23-7, 12-5) have five conference tournament championships in their name, but only one of them (2016) arrived after winning the regular season title. Can Dana Altman's team do it again?

If so, the Ducks will likely have to rely heavily on Payton Pritchard (20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game) to go through the Pac-12 glove that includes a lot of possible NCAA Tournament teams.

Here is the complete breakdown of the Pac-12 2020 Tournament, in brackets, TV information and schedules:

Pac-12 2020 support tournament

Oregon enters the Pac-12 Tournament as 1 seed, followed by UCLA of 2 seeds, Arizona State of 3 seeds, USC of 4 seeds, Arizona of 5 seeds, Colorado of 6 seeds and Stanford of 7 seeds, all projected to produce the Tournament of the NCAA according to the latest predictions of the March madness of Ryan Fagan.

Below is the complete planting for the Pac-12 2020 Tournament:

Seed Equipment Record (Pac-12) No. 1 Oregon 23-7 (12-5) No 2 UCLA 19-12 (12-6) Number 3 Arizona state 20-11 (11-7) No. 4 USC 22-9 (11-7) number 5 Arizona 20-11 (10-8) No 6 Colorado 21-10 (10-8) No 7 Stanford 20-10 (9-8) No 8 Oregon State 17-13 (7-11) No 9 Utah 16-14 (7-11) No 10 California 13-18 (7-11) No 11 Washington State 15-16 (6-12) No 12 Washington 15-16 (5-13)

How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament live

The Pac-12 Tournament can be seen exclusively on the Pac-12 Network in the first round before sharing coverage with Fox Sports 1 in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The coverage will turn directly to FS1 for the semifinal matches and the championship game.

Round 1 Pac-12 network Quarter finals FS1, Pac-12 network Semifinals FS1, Pac-12 network Pac-12 Championship Game FS1

Calendar of the Pac-12 2020 Tournament

The Pac-12 2020 Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 11 and will run until Saturday, March 14, and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. Below is the full tournament schedule:

Round 1: Wednesday, March 11

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12 network Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington 5:30 pm. Pac-12 network Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 Cal 9 p.m. Pac-12 network Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State 11:30 pm Pac-12 network

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 5: No. 1 Oregon vs. Winner of Game 1 3 p.m. Pac-12 network Game 6: No. 4 USC vs. Winner of Game 2 5:30 pm. Pac-12 network Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Winner of Game 3 9 p.m. Pac-12 network Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Winner of Game 4 11:30 pm Fox Sports 1

Semifinals: Friday March 13

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 9 p.m. Pac-12 network Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 11:30 pm Fox Sports 1

Pac-12 Championship Game: Saturday March 14