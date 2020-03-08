Orlando Bloom comments on Katy Perry and her unborn baby in an adorable IG post – "My babies,quot; in bloom

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are about to become parents together and it seems that they are both very excited. That said, the actor told the world how happy he is in a new social media post. The Pirates of the Caribbean star posted a super sweet photo of her pregnant fiancee at a sporting event in Australia.

It was at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 event and the singer had her little bulge on display!

In the caption, Orlando wrote: "My babies bloom❤️". Cute!

This is also the first time the actor publicly mentions the pregnancy since Katy confirmed it in his new music video and then in a social media post on March 4.

In the click she showed, Katy shone and smiled happily as she posed for the cameras with a hand placed on her hips.

It is safe to say that the pop star is happier than ever and is anxious for this chapter in her and Orlando's life.

Now he is also exhibiting his lump as much as he can, since before revealing the news, he joked about having to always keep it a secret to keep it a secret.

In this event, she was wearing a midi dress with a block print of "Freya,quot; by Mara Hoffman that hugged her in each curve, including her growing belly!

He also complemented the set with silver and purple earrings by Rachel Comey.

Fans and friends of the happy couple soon congratulate them in the comments section.

Paris Hilton, for example, wrote: Felic Congratulations! Very happy for both of you! "

Markus Molinari, who is Katy's best friend, added: "And booming."

Millie Bobby Brown told them she is: "Very happy for both of you ❤️".

As for Naomi Campbell, he made sure to congratulate them warmly too.



