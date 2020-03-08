On day 1 of Broad Lockdown, a debate arises: Can Italians follow the rules?

ROME – Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte finished his press conference at 2:15 a.m. to announce the extraordinary closure of northern Italy with a request that other heads of state may not have felt compelled to make.

"We must understand that we must all comply and we must not counteract these measures," he urged in the early hours of Sunday morning. "We shouldn't try to be smart."

Conte has just decreed a series of measures that amount to the greatest repression against the outbreak of coronavirus in the western world, restricting the movement of approximately a quarter of the population of Italy and endangering its economy.

But unlike China, where the outbreak began, this is a democracy, and the debate immediately broke out about how well the government can enforce the new rules, and if the Italians will really obey them.