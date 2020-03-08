Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Manchester United is on the rise after the victory in the derby | Soccer news



















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United team showed commitment, attitude and desire in their victory over Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not hide his delight with the victory in the Manchester United derby over Manchester City, but insisted that his team will only improve.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay were on target when United sealed a double and third league win in all competitions over City this season to keep their hopes for qualifying for the Champions League.

Highlights of Manchester United's victory against Manchester City in the Premier League.

United had only 28 percent possession, but limited Old Trafford visitors to only four shots on target and Solskjaer was full of praise for his players.

"The desire, the attitude, the commitment, the connection between the fans and the players and the team …" Solskjaer said when asked what he liked about the game.

"What day have both the players and the fans had today. Of course, they make us defend, that is the type of team they are, but if our fans can see the players with commitment, attitude and desire, then we have made our I work as a coach today.

"Sometimes we press them and push them back, we try to be aggressive with the sides and the three strikers. When we hit the press, I think we made mistakes and we are happy with the result. Sometimes you would like to defend with the ball but I'm not going to complain. "

Martial held on to a free kick by Bruno Fernandes for the first game, a move that Solskjaer said had been planned on the training ground, and the Portuguese creator made another impressive performance in the United midfield.

"(Fernandes has energized) the whole place, the whole club," Solskjaer said in his press conference. "He has everything, works hard, is humble and has the desire and commitment, but he also has the X factor."

"He is a risk taker, has courage and is brave enough to make mistakes. If he makes enough mistakes, they will be corrected in assists or fantastic goals."

Manchester United players celebrate the late Scott McTominay strike

Since Fernandes arrived in January, United has spent 10 undefeated games in all competitions and Solskjaer believes the club is now on an upward trajectory.

"It is a privilege to be the manager of a team of players with this attitude," Solskjaer added. "They give us absolutely everything they have every time they play and you can't ask for more."

"We are going to improve, we are going to improve as a team, they are going to improve as players. They want to learn too and listen to the advice we give them."

"We know that we lack one, two, three players and some experience to be considered contenders for the title, we know it and we are not going to start talking about it now. We need to talk about getting up from the table, getting some points, challenging for first four because Chelsea and Leicester are too early for my liking. "

McTominay: such a sweet moment

The scorer McTominay stressed the importance of this victory for Manchester United, but also said that it had to be a launching pad to boost the table.

"That was such a sweet moment," he told Sky Sports. "Credit for the boys: they were the best players. We had a first 15-20 sticky minutes, but you see what it means for the boys to win the derby again."

"It's a game that we have to trust, but then we have to maintain this race."

"Every game in Old Trafford is special, but these games are special atmospheres. For me it means a lot. It's beautiful."