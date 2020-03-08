Odion Ighalo: I spent my lunch money on watching Manchester United | Soccer news

















Odion Ighalo heads exclusively to Sky Sports before his first Manchester derby

Before his first Manchester derby, he lives in Sky sportsOdion Ighalo reveals how he spent his lunch money on seeing Manchester United as a child, and explains how his move took place in the deadline.

Ighalo has always loved Manchester United. Growing up in Nigeria, Ighalo and his brothers were big fans of the club and reserved the money they gave them for school dinners so they could see their favorite team.

The forward, who was loaned to his favorite childhood club on Deadline Day, sat with Sky Sports & # 39; Patrick Davison before the Manchester derby to reveal everything about his childhood watching United.

He said: "I know that many players say that when they sign for a team, this is the team of my dreams. I respect that, but my own case was different.

"Anyone who has known me since I was young has known me and my brothers supported Man United, we would pay to see Man United play. In Nigeria, you have to have sports channels to see that, but not everyone can afford it." My parents couldn't afford it, so you have to pay an observation center to see that. We would pay to see that.

"I grew up in Ajegunle, which is like a ghetto and it was very difficult there. When the weekend came, everyone was excited because they wanted to see Man United play."

"You start saving the money they would give you to go to school. You would eat at home and they would give you some money to go to school and maybe have lunch there. But you would be saving it little by little and when you get to the weekend, everyone is ready.

"You have your shirt and wash it before the weekend. You put them on and you go to the observation center and it's crazy there. Some other fans want Man United to lose, so you're a Man United fan and you want them to win and start discuss, shout, shout and all that.

"In some there are 200 people in this small room. You go to another and see 500 people there. Some people stop, you are paying but even then, you are standing and watching it from afar. There is a big screen and a small screen and you have to look there.

Odion Ighalo scored his first Manchester United goal against Club Brugge in the Europa League 10 days ago

"At that time, Manchester United was the best team in England. They won every game, every season you saw them win the Premier League when Sir Alex Ferguson was here. Everyone wants to partner with a team that is winning and that's how I I was very young then and growing up, I followed the team until today.

"At that time, they also had a Man United fan association so that there was a meeting once a week to talk about Man United, like a small fan forum. When I remember all that now, I laugh and say & # 39; wow, from Ajegunle to the Theater of Dreams, it's a great moment for me and I'm enjoying every moment.

"It's the happiest moment of my life, to play for the team of my dreams, the team that I supported when I was young."

& # 39; I wrapped a towel around my waist and went to wake the director & # 39;

Rumors about the move of the Ighalo loan to United began on the morning of January 31, the deadline in Europe, but after playing for Shanghai Shenhua in China, it was already late for the 30-year-old.

Explaining how the movement developed, he said: "I was in my hotel room in Shanghai where we were doing press and training. Two days before that, I heard some news about Man United and (my agent) called me about it, but I was thinking "United man? I'm in China "and with the coronavirus and everything, how is it possible with two days until the end of the transfer window?

"People started calling me to Nigeria to ask me what was going on and I said & # 39; I don't want to go crazy with this, but if it's God's will, it will happen & # 39;. Then one of my brothers said & # 39; goes to happen, just believe & # 39; and I said & # 39; I believe but I don't want to get carried away too much, so if it didn't happen, I'd be disappointed & # 39 ;.

"I was praying for that, but I didn't want to show my emotions and I just kept calm. Every time I sent a text message to my agent & # 39; have you heard from them? & # 39; and there was nothing. On the last day of the transfer window, I called my agent and he said he had not heard anything.

"Then, at night, I sent him a text message and he said that Man United was looking at other strikers, your name is still among them, but they haven't given me anything concrete and I lost hope. I said & # 39; this didn't it's going to happen & # 39; because the last message I received from my agent was at 8 pm or 9 pm

"Then my phone rang and my agent said & # 39; it seems that Man United will come for you, where are you now? & # 39; and I said & # 39; I'm in my bed, I'm sleeping & # 39; because it's 11 of the night there. He said & # 39; where is the director (from Shanghai Shenhua)? & # 39; and he was in his room.

"I was already in bed, so I got up, tied my towel around my waist and, first, I went to the translator's room because the director doesn't speak English. I told him & # 39; Man United wants to talk to ( the director), we have to go. " We knocked on his door and started knocking on him, I think his phone was busy and he was driving me crazy.

Odion Ighalo announced his international retirement after the African Cup of Nations 2019

"I was telling my agent that I was going to say yes, that we wanted to talk to (United) and the director about what was going on. Then (the director) picked up his phone and we connected them to my agent, who was talking to Man United and the people of Shanghai.

"I didn't sleep until 6 in the morning because of everything, from paperwork to trying to change that to trying to agree on the rate. Even my agent was shaking because this is so big for Man United, with everything that is happening, they have the confidence to bring it in. I said & # 39; now you have to make this happen, I don't care what you have to do, just make it happen, I want to sign & # 39 ;.

"So he went back and forth with the people who worked on it and sent me the document I had to sign. Even my contract with Shanghai, I still hadn't signed it, but I didn't care, I just wanted to sign the one with Man United And everything will be fine.

"When I signed that and my agent said that I had received everything right, I was shaking in my bed, how is this really happening? It was a great dream that was finally being fulfilled. I didn't believe it. I saw, until I landed in the UK, then it was real.

"I don't know how to explain it. You dream about it, you see it, you see these things on TV and now you're doing it. It's crazy, it's great, I'm happy and I want to keep going because this isn't over.

"First of all, I achieved this dream of playing for Man United and scoring for them, but now there is an even bigger job to work hard, finish well this season and make sure this team ends where it is supposed to be and wins trophies. hopefully,quot;.

What's next for Ighalo?

In the short term, the next test faces Manchester City – live Sky sports – That will be Ighalo's first contact with the Manchester derby as a player.

Speaking about the game, he said: "It's great. I'm looking forward to it and it will be difficult, but with these fans here, they can cheer you up for victory and I think on Sunday, we can get it."

But there is also the question of the future of Ighalo in Man United. As it stands, he has a loan contract until the end of the season, but could he extend this to become a permanent member of the team he supported as a child?

"For now, I am enjoying my time, I am living my dream and I am working hard," Ighalo said. "It's too early to talk about the future, now it's for me to fight in every game, make sure to give my blood and sweat for the team, try to win games and make sure we finish the season well."

"After this season, we will see what happens. For now, I want to continue working day by day, game by game, improving and working with these great boys in this team and this great coach who had the confidence to bring me here.

"I have to make sure I pay him with goals, hopefully with trophies, winning games, fighting for the team, fighting for the badge and after this season, we talk about the next stage."

