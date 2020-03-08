North Korea launches 3 projectiles, says South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea launched three unidentified shells off its east coast on Monday in the country's second weapons test in a week, the South Korean army said.
The shells were launched from Sondok, in the province of South Hamgyong, on the north east coast, and flew to the northeast before falling into waters between the north and Japan, defense officials from South Korea said. They did not provide more details, but analyzed the flight data to determine what types of projectiles were fired in the test.
Last Monday, North Korea launched two short-range projectiles off its east coast, according to South Korean officials. It was the country's first weapons test in three months and a return to its provocative behavior a year after a failed summit meeting between the leader of the north, Kim Jong-un, and President Trump.
Kim attended the weapons test last week, which was held near Wonsan, a port city east of Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. North Korean state media photos later showed the launch of what the North called a "super large multiple rocket launcher," a new weapon developed to attack military bases in South Korea and the United States farther from the US border. North Korea with the South.
South Korean officials accused the North last week of increasing military tensions.
Mr. Kim's sister and policy assistant, Kim Yo-jong, He called the South Korean reaction "idiot." But Mr. Kim on Wednesday sent a personal letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, expressing his best wishes to the South in his battle against an outbreak of coronavirus and reconfirming his "unshakable friendship and trust towards President Moon. "the South Korean said the presidential office.
Kim also expressed "her sincere thoughts and positions on the situation surrounding the Korean peninsula," Moon's office said without giving further details.
North Korea's relations with the United States and the South have cooled since a summit meeting in Vietnam last February between Kim and Trump collapsed over differences over how to denuclearize North Korea and when to alleviate United States-led sanctions United.
At a meeting of his ruling Workers Party at the end of December, Mr. Kim indicated that he had almost abandoned hopes of diplomacy with Washington, and that he had ordered his country to prepare for a prolonged confrontation with the United States and endure sanctions . At that meeting, Kim also said that his country no longer felt compelled by its self-imposed moratorium to test nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles and that the world would witness a new strategic weapon "in the near future."