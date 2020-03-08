North Korea launches 3 projectiles, says South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea launched three unidentified shells off its east coast on Monday in the country's second weapons test in a week, the South Korean army said.

The shells were launched from Sondok, in the province of South Hamgyong, on the north east coast, and flew to the northeast before falling into waters between the north and Japan, defense officials from South Korea said. They did not provide more details, but analyzed the flight data to determine what types of projectiles were fired in the test.

%MINIFYHTMLd76b0dec64564ad711ff38e337c91c2f13% %MINIFYHTMLd76b0dec64564ad711ff38e337c91c2f14%

Last Monday, North Korea launched two short-range projectiles off its east coast, according to South Korean officials. It was the country's first weapons test in three months and a return to its provocative behavior a year after a failed summit meeting between the leader of the north, Kim Jong-un, and President Trump.

%MINIFYHTMLd76b0dec64564ad711ff38e337c91c2f15% %MINIFYHTMLd76b0dec64564ad711ff38e337c91c2f16%

Kim attended the weapons test last week, which was held near Wonsan, a port city east of Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. North Korean state media photos later showed the launch of what the North called a "super large multiple rocket launcher," a new weapon developed to attack military bases in South Korea and the United States farther from the US border. North Korea with the South.