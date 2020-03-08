Nicki Minaj supports and defends her husband Kenneth Petty regardless of her "embarrassing,quot; arrest, says the source.

%MINIFYHTMLd05405110f9e877428944c9e1442a16511% %MINIFYHTMLd05405110f9e877428944c9e1442a16512%

Despite her husband's "shameful,quot; arrest, it seems that Nicki Minaj will continue to support him no matter what. As you may know, Kenneth Petty is in trouble with the law after he did not register as a sex offender in the state of California after moving there.

After being arrested earlier this month, Petty also faced a judge and pleaded "not guilty."

%MINIFYHTMLd05405110f9e877428944c9e1442a16513% %MINIFYHTMLd05405110f9e877428944c9e1442a16514%

While this type of situation could ruin the relationships of many couples, an internal report claims to know that this is not the case for him and Nicki.

%MINIFYHTMLd05405110f9e877428944c9e1442a16515% %MINIFYHTMLd05405110f9e877428944c9e1442a16516%

That doesn't mean I don't find the arrest in the least shameful.

The source tells HollywoodLife that arresting Kenneth's arrest is embarrassing, but he's not a relationship killer at all. She has known Kenneth forever and knows the person she is and is in love with him and wants this to disappear as quickly as possible. He will probably address it during a future episode of Queen Radio, but again he would prefer that this not happen, but it will not be something that negatively alters his relationship with him. "

Another source also said that the ceremonies teacher is next to her husband, regardless of her problems with the law.

‘Nicki knows that Kenneth made a mistake, but he doesn't change the person he is and doesn't change anything about his relationship and his love for him. She has known Kenneth almost all her life and knows that people make mistakes, but that does not mean she will leave him for that. Nicki is next to her man and she just expects him to learn from this, "they told the media.

While he hopes it never happens again, even if it happens, nothing will change!

Ad

They will only face it together as they are doing right now!



Post views:

one