New Oppo phones, Realme; Xiaomi Mi Band rival; 15 technological events canceled due to Coronavirus; Dark mode of WhatsApp and other technological developments

The problematic Vodafone Idea warned that the Indian telecommunications market can move towards a position of "virtual monopoly,quot; if Trai does not intervene in the setting of tariffs, while Airtel has cited "a great financial and existential crisis,quot; to fight for the fixation of the Minimum price for two years. .

Jio called the setting of the minimum price for data services "vital,quot; for the health of the telecommunications sector, and urged Trai to continue the tolerance policy for voice services, which he said is the preferred telecommunications service of subscribers at the bottom of the pyramid.