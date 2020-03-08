Negotiations continue on Sunday as St. Paul's teachers approach the strike date – Up News Info

St. Paul educators continue negotiations with district leaders until Sunday night in hopes of reaching an agreement before Tuesday's strike date.

According to a statement, several tentative agreements were reached at 8:45 p.m. But no significant decisions were made about additional mental health, multilingual support and special education.

"District leaders don't understand the urgency of these needs. Educators do, we see them every day in our schools," said Nick Faber, president of the Saint Paul Educators Federation. "Our students can't wait any longer."

According to the Saint Paul Educators Federation, students have growing mental health needs. In the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, 19 percent of eighth grade girls in St. Paul Public Schools said they seriously considered suicide in the past year.

In St. Paul's schools, families speak many different languages ​​and would benefit greatly from more multilingual supports. Many families do not have access to multilingual staff to help them feel welcome and participate fully in their school community.

Negotiations will continue on Monday and teachers will leave work if an agreement cannot be reached on Tuesday.