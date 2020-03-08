NASCAR live stream: How to watch the free Phoenix race without cable

Sunday's FanShield 500 on Phoenix Raceway will be broadcast live on Fox. That means that anyone with access to cable television will be able to watch the race, but even cord cutters should have no problem finding a live stream of the fourth race of the NASCAR Cup Series of the 2020 season.

With so many exaggerated TV broadcast services that will take Fox in 2020, there are more ways than ever to see NASCAR presentations on the network, which this year presents its first two-person stand for NASCAR Cup broadcasts. Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will convene all the races, but will be assisted by analysts Jamie McMurray and Larry McReynolds, in addition to pit reporters Jamie Little, Matt Yocum, Vince Welch and Regan Smith.

Sunday's race in Phoenix arrives with a start time of 3:30 p.m. ET, the last of three consecutive start times for the Cup Series, as it completes its west coast swing early in the season. The green flag for Sunday's race is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m. ET.

Below are all the live streaming options for Sunday's Phoenix race.

NASCAR live stream for the Phoenix race

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can broadcast the Phoenix race live through Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot be in front of his television.

For those who do not have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV broadcast options offered by Fox: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now.

Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options; If you wish, you can simply cancel your subscription after the race and you will not be charged.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR on the Phoenix TV channel

television channel : Fox

: Fox Radio: MRN, SiriusXM Radio NASCAR

In the call for FanShield 500 will be Joy and Gordon, who mark the fourth race for points in which the duo has worked together since Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip retired.

"In a two-man cabin, you're much more focused on the race call and you're not looking for other stories," Joy told Sporting News when asked about the pros and cons of Fox's new transmission setup.

Below are the 40 major television markets in the United States and Fox's local subsidiary for each.