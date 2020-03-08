NASCAR in Phoenix live updates, race results, FanShield 500 highlights

%MINIFYHTMLea431a1399fc6a34314d922e794e40c811% %MINIFYHTMLea431a1399fc6a34314d922e794e40c812%

It's only the fourth race of the season, but the FanShield 500 in Phoenix could give drivers and fans an idea of ​​how the race for the championship could take place in November. Homestead-Miami Speedway has been the final race in the NASCAR playoffs for the past 18 years, but this season the champion will be determined in Phoenix.

ISM Raceway underwent an update of $ 178 million this offseason. The FanShield 500 is NASCAR's first opportunity to show it, and also the last chance for drivers to feel it before the last race of the season in November. The last time NASCAR ran in ISM Raceway, there were only eight leader changes in the entire race. Fans were, frankly, bored with so little action. The move was made to move from "high aerodynamic,quot; cars to "low aerodynamic,quot; cars with much smaller ailerons and front eaves, which decreases control and emphasizes skill.

The FanShield 500 will consist of 312 laps around a one-mile track, which is equivalent to 500 kilometers. Chase Elliot will start in pole position, along with Kevin Harvick.

"Phoenix is ​​definitely interesting; it's a challenge," Chase Elliott told Sporting News on Friday. "The two ends of the track are very different from each other. It's a real challenge to get both of you to drive perfect or as close as possible. So that's always a challenge, just try to make the curves as connected as possible."

Sporting News tracks live race updates and highlights of the NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway. Follow below to get full FanShield 500 results:

Updates will begin at the start time of 3:30 p.m.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Pre-race : 2:30 pm. ET

: 2:30 pm. ET Start time : 3:30 pm. ET

: 3:30 pm. ET Green Flag Time: 3:44 p.m. ET

As the last swing race of the western season of the series Cup season, Phoenix marks the last 3:30 p.m. ET starts for a race until June (Pocono).

The next seven races on the NASCAR Cup calendar will begin at 2 p.m. ET before the first night race (Martinsville, 8 p.m. ET on May 9) of the season.

NASCAR in the initial Phoenix lineup

Pos. (Car No.) Driver Maker Speed one) (9) Chase Elliott Chevrolet 138,116 mph. two) (4) Kevin Harvick Ford 137,878 mph. 3) (eleven) Denny Hamlin Toyota 137,841 mph. 4) (42) Kyle larson Chevrolet 137,604 mph. 5) (12) Ryan Blaney Ford 137,457 mph. 6) (10) Aric Almirola Ford 137,457 mph. 7) (one) Kurt Busch Chevrolet 137,420 mph. 8) (88) Alex Bowman Chevrolet 137,321 mph. 9) (twenty-one) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 137,289 mph. 10) (18) Kyle busch Toyota 137,247 mph. eleven) (twenty) Erik jones Toyota 137,106 mph. 12) (19) Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 136,997 mph. 13) (22) Joey Logano Ford 136,950 mph. 14) (two) Brad Keselowski Ford 136,939 mph. fifteen. (95) Christopher Bell # Toyota 136,908 mph. sixteen. (41) Cole Custer # Ford 136,679 mph. 17) (24) William Byron Chevrolet 136,550 mph. 18) (14) Clint bowyer Ford 136,426 mph. 19) (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 136,116 mph. twenty) (37) Ryan Preece Chevrolet 136,111 mph. twenty-one) (48) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 135,947 mph. 22) (3. 4) Michael McDowell Ford 135,839 mph. 2. 3) (17) Chris Buescher Ford 135,788 mph. 24) (6) Ross Chastain (i) Ford 135,711 mph. 25) (13) Ty dillon Chevrolet 135,706 mph. 26) (38) John Hunter Nemechek # Ford 135,639 mph. 27) (43) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 135,161 mph. 28) (32) Corey LaJoie Ford 134,993 mph. 29) (8) Tyler Reddick # Chevrolet 134,867 mph. 30) (3) Austin Dillon Chevrolet 134,469 mph. 31) (96) Daniel Suarez Toyota 133,963 mph. 32) (fifteen) Brennan Poole # Chevrolet 133,784 mph. 33) (52) JJ Yeley (i) Ford 132.504 mph. 3. 4) (00) Quin Houff # Chevrolet 132,299 mph. 35) (77) Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 131,411 mph. 36) (51) Garrett smithley Chevrolet 131,081 mph. 37) (53) Joey Gase (i) Chevrolet 130,752 mph. 38) (66) Timmy Hill (i) Toyota 130,510 mph.

# Rookie.

(i) Not eligible for points in the series.