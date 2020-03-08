NASCAR in Phoenix live updates, race results, FanShield 500 highlights

It's only the fourth race of the season, but the FanShield 500 in Phoenix could give drivers and fans an idea of how the race for the championship could take place in November. Homestead-Miami Speedway has been the final race in the NASCAR playoffs for the past 18 years, but this season the champion will be determined in Phoenix.
ISM Raceway underwent an update of $ 178 million this offseason. The FanShield 500 is NASCAR's first opportunity to show it, and also the last chance for drivers to feel it before the last race of the season in November. The last time NASCAR ran in ISM Raceway, there were only eight leader changes in the entire race. Fans were, frankly, bored with so little action. The move was made to move from "high aerodynamic,quot; cars to "low aerodynamic,quot; cars with much smaller ailerons and front eaves, which decreases control and emphasizes skill.
The FanShield 500 will consist of 312 laps around a one-mile track, which is equivalent to 500 kilometers. Chase Elliot will start in pole position, along with Kevin Harvick.
"Phoenix is definitely interesting; it's a challenge," Chase Elliott told Sporting News on Friday. "The two ends of the track are very different from each other. It's a real challenge to get both of you to drive perfect or as close as possible. So that's always a challenge, just try to make the curves as connected as possible."
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
- Pre-race: 2:30 pm. ET
- Start time: 3:30 pm. ET
- Green Flag Time: 3:44 p.m. ET
As the last swing race of the western season of the series Cup season, Phoenix marks the last 3:30 p.m. ET starts for a race until June (Pocono).
The next seven races on the NASCAR Cup calendar will begin at 2 p.m. ET before the first night race (Martinsville, 8 p.m. ET on May 9) of the season.
NASCAR in the initial Phoenix lineup
|Pos.
|(Car No.)
|Driver
|Maker
|Speed
|one)
|(9)
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|138,116 mph.
|two)
|(4)
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|137,878 mph.
|3)
|(eleven)
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|137,841 mph.
|4)
|(42)
|Kyle larson
|Chevrolet
|137,604 mph.
|5)
|(12)
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|137,457 mph.
|6)
|(10)
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|137,457 mph.
|7)
|(one)
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|137,420 mph.
|8)
|(88)
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|137,321 mph.
|9)
|(twenty-one)
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|137,289 mph.
|10)
|(18)
|Kyle busch
|Toyota
|137,247 mph.
|eleven)
|(twenty)
|Erik jones
|Toyota
|137,106 mph.
|12)
|(19)
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|136,997 mph.
|13)
|(22)
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|136,950 mph.
|14)
|(two)
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|136,939 mph.
|fifteen.
|(95)
|Christopher Bell #
|Toyota
|136,908 mph.
|sixteen.
|(41)
|Cole Custer #
|Ford
|136,679 mph.
|17)
|(24)
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|136,550 mph.
|18)
|(14)
|Clint bowyer
|Ford
|136,426 mph.
|19)
|(47)
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|136,116 mph.
|twenty)
|(37)
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|136,111 mph.
|twenty-one)
|(48)
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|135,947 mph.
|22)
|(3. 4)
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|135,839 mph.
|2. 3)
|(17)
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|135,788 mph.
|24)
|(6)
|Ross Chastain (i)
|Ford
|135,711 mph.
|25)
|(13)
|Ty dillon
|Chevrolet
|135,706 mph.
|26)
|(38)
|John Hunter Nemechek #
|Ford
|135,639 mph.
|27)
|(43)
|Bubba Wallace
|Chevrolet
|135,161 mph.
|28)
|(32)
|Corey LaJoie
|Ford
|134,993 mph.
|29)
|(8)
|Tyler Reddick #
|Chevrolet
|134,867 mph.
|30)
|(3)
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|134,469 mph.
|31)
|(96)
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|133,963 mph.
|32)
|(fifteen)
|Brennan Poole #
|Chevrolet
|133,784 mph.
|33)
|(52)
|JJ Yeley (i)
|Ford
|132.504 mph.
|3. 4)
|(00)
|Quin Houff #
|Chevrolet
|132,299 mph.
|35)
|(77)
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|131,411 mph.
|36)
|(51)
|Garrett smithley
|Chevrolet
|131,081 mph.
|37)
|(53)
|Joey Gase (i)
|Chevrolet
|130,752 mph.
|38)
|(66)
|Timmy Hill (i)
|Toyota
|130,510 mph.
# Rookie.
(i) Not eligible for points in the series.