NASA hits Boeing with 61 "corrective actions,quot; after Starliner's failure – BGR

A NASA investigation resulted in a long list of things that Boeing needs to fix with its Starliner spacecraft.

Boeing must perform a total of 61 "corrective actions,quot; before the project can continue.

The changes will take months, possibly further delaying Boeing's Starliner schedule.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

NASA's internal investigation into the deficiencies of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has concluded, and the results don't look great for Boeing. NASA has issued a whopping 61 "corrective actions," and the space agency believes it will take time for Boeing to fix the long list.

How CNBC According to reports, Boeing says the 61 items fall into a trio of bigger and more general problems that must be solved before Starliner's next trip to the sky. These mandatory corrections will likely significantly delay the Starliner program, which means that the planned manned flight tests that Boeing expected to be carried out in 2020 could face significant delays.

%MINIFYHTMLd5c2eea2357fd54c8961287fff52a3b911% %MINIFYHTMLd5c2eea2357fd54c8961287fff52a3b912%

Boeing's unmanned test flight instructed the spacecraft to leave Earth and then dock with the International Space Station. Unfortunately, the spacecraft's internal clock was not synchronized with the actual mission's timer, and the spacecraft ended up burning all the fuel it still needed. This failure prevented Starliner from reaching the space station, and the mission ended in a disappointing return to Earth.

That test was something that NASA required Boeing to perform before allowing NASA astronauts to fly in the spacecraft. As the test ended so disappointingly, NASA may force Boeing to redo the test before moving on. If so, that would be another significant delay for the Starliner program as a whole, which would further delay the timeline. Boeing, meanwhile, says he is perfectly happy to repeat the test if necessary.

This is only the last setback for NASA's commercial crew program, which has already seen more than its fair share of delays. Both the Boeing Starliner and the SpaceX Crew Dragon did not meet several deadlines along the way, but at this point, it is clear that SpaceX leads the charge. Crew Dragon has already made a successful unmanned trip to the ISS and NASA has approved SpaceX to launch a manned test flight as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Starliner's repeated Boeing delays could be seen as a symptom of a major problem in the company that has had a very, very difficult couple of years. Starliner is no closer to transporting astronauts today than it was before its embarrassing test flight problem, and if the SpaceX manned test flight leaves as planned, we could see that SpaceX makes multiple manned trips to the ISS before That Starliner has the opportunity. Safety is, of course, the top priority in all this, and NASA will not clear a spaceship until it is completely satisfied with its ability to send astronauts to the IAS in one piece.

Image source: NASA / Bill Ingalls