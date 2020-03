The Karen ethnic minority in Myanmar has been fighting for greater autonomy for 70 years.

One of the oldest civil wars in the world has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Now, community leaders say they are determined to be part of a peace building process and have created a park to do just that.

Florence Looi from Al Jazeera reports from Yangon.