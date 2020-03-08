Murdered man, woman wounded in Saturday shooting in Sunnyvale – Up News Info San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (Up News Info SF) – A man was killed and a woman was injured in a gunfight on Saturday afternoon in Sunnyvale and a suspect was arrested in San Jose, police said.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety was called at 4:25 p.m. Saturday about the shooting, on Homestead Road on Linnet Lane, just west of North Wolfe Road.

Officers arrived to find a dead man in a car and a woman with gunshot wounds that are not life-threatening, officials said.

A suspect was quickly identified and officers from the San José Police Department arrested him in San Jose shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said it seems that the suspect did not know the victims. No other suspects are wanted, police said.

Neither the victims nor the suspect were identified on Saturday; Police said more information will be released on Monday.

Anyone with information about this murder should contact the Sunnyvale Public Security Department detective, Ben Holt, at (408) 730-7143 or [email protected]

