MSNBC guest calls Meghan Markle "Five clicks from the trailer trash,quot;

During an interview on MSNBC this morning, Victoria Mather, a UK journalist referred to Meghan Markle as "just five clicks of the trailer's trash," a Deadline report revealed.

The interview was about Meghan and Harry's first return to the United Kingdom after revealing for the first time that they were moving away from their royal duties at the beginning of the year.

Mather told MSNBC host Lindsey Reiser that British citizens have since changed their minds about Meghan due to the way she has treated Queen Elizabeth II.

Mather said on the show that many people think of Markle as "just five clicks from the trailer's trash," in the middle of his explanation as to why so many people in the UK don't like how he used to. Mather added that Queen Elizabeth II was probably one of the most respected people in the world.

Mather's biography on Twitter states that she was a travel editor for Vanity Fair, however, BuzzFeed reported that since then she stopped working for the magazine, left in 2018 and now works for Air Mail. Graydon Carter, the former editor in chief from Vanity Fair, he founded Air Mail.

#MeghanMarkle Do not eat anything while you are there. Girl, I don't think they like you.

When asked for a comment from several publications, the owner of Vanity Fair, Condé Nast, declined to comment. On Twitter, Mather's comments were not taken lightly by social media users, and many of them said she was "disgusting,quot; and "racist."

Another user of the social networks said that the interview was proof that Meghan and Harry's decision to leave the royal family was perfectly timed and for the right reasons. As previously reported, Meghan and Harry announced for the first time that they would leave the royal family in January of this year.

As to why they decided to leave, they said in their statement that they wanted to foster their own financial independence for the future. Other informants have claimed that there were a variety of reasons for his departure, including Prince Andrew's involvement with the deceased sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, who died suspiciously while in jail, which then led to multiple conspiracy theories.



