More than 40 Minnesotans quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise after 21 cases of coronavirus on board – Up News Info

There are more than 40 Minnesotans in quarantine, among others, on the Grand Princess cruise off the coast of California, after 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Grand Princess has about 3,500 passengers and crew members on board that were traveling from Hawaii to San Francisco on a one or two week trip.

The person with a confirmed case in Minnesota got off the ship on February 21, along with 25 other Minnesota residents. Two dozen of them showed no symptoms of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that another Minnesotan on the ship experienced symptoms of the disease, but they finally tested negative. The positive adult said they began experiencing symptoms on February 25.

Other passengers on board have been quarantined in their rooms since Thursday afternoon.

Medical professionals took samples of 45 passengers and crew members and sent them to a laboratory for analysis. Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers of the 45 samples taken had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Three Minnesotans talked to Up News Info about how they have been quarantined in their rooms during the past few days.

The Minnesota couple, Randy Elkin and Kathleen DuChene, were celebrating 20 years together while they were trapped in the Great Princess.

"You really feel abandoned, that's what I would say abandoned," DuChene said. "There is no cleaning service anymore, all meals are delivered to our door on the floor, no staff can personally interact with you."

Randy Elkin mentioned how the Princess cruise is now providing mental health counselors whom people call to help them pass the confinement.

Barb Harris of Minnetonka is also trapped on the Princess cruise and is worried about her health.

"As you get older, you worry more about not being able to fight something as well as a younger person," said Harris.

The three Minnesotans said they felt fortunate to have a room with a balcony so they could get fresh air and see natural light. But there are several passengers who are not so lucky.

The Grand Princess cruise was supposed to end on Saturday at the port of San Francisco, but now the cruise will arrive at the port of Oakland sometime on Monday. It is currently 10 to 12 miles from the Golden Gate and is expected to take 2.5 hours to reach the outer harbor dock of the Oakland Harbor.

The medical triage is expected to begin Sunday night, including assessments for those with medical problems.

Authorities expect the landing process to take two to three days to complete. The first group outside the ship will be those symptomatic and in need of medical assistance or hospitalization.

While the second group off the ship will be California residents, and will be transported to Travis Air Force Base for a 14-day quarantine.

The third group off the ship will be all other Americans, and will go to military bases in Texas and Georgia for a 14-day quarantine.