Monica becomes honest and raw while explaining how Tiny Harris and Toya Wright are helping her heal after this painful event

Monica keeps it very real when it comes to everything, including her divorce from former NBA player Shannon Brown, dating while raising three children, having her life on display and being a woman.

Monica also talked about the support she has been receiving from her good friends and co-stars, Tiny Harris and Toya Wright.

The talented singer and songwriter who is currently promoting her next album, Chapter 38recently interviewed by ESSENCE and I had this to say about the division: "I am not ashamed of what is happening in my life. I think because I still have so much love and respect, even for Shannon, that there are certain things that are simply not in dispute. We do not have to be together to respect each other.

We don't have to be together to lift each other up and make sure my children always see that mom is looking forward to a relationship (with dad) forever. Anything I can do to help ensure that it remains everything it has always been, that is what I am going to do. "

Monica, cast member of the reality show VH1, YOU. & Tiny: Friends and family hustle and bustleHe said he tried to control the narrative and failed: "I was very firm (about not filming my divorce). It does not mean that everyone listened.

But I was very inflexible. That was also why he was quite reluctant to publish something at the beginning. Then I said: "I will not let my personal life delay music."

But I never want people to merge the two. Look, I am very offended even with the idea that it is for a story. This is not how I roll, and that has never been the case. But that is not enough sensationalism for many places. Do you want something else. They want the drama. "

Monica praised Tiny and Toya for helping her heal and added: “Those women are really my friends. We try to protect each other. Tiny and Toya have been through a lot. Those are all the people who have experienced what I am going through. Then you take it one day at a time. But when it comes to what you share with the world, there just have to be limitations. ”

Ad

Monica and Shannon married in 2010 and share a daughter, Laiyah Shannon Brown, 5.



Post views:

0 0